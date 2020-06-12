FRIDAY, JUNE 12: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas has confirmed 10,816 total cases since the covid-19 pandemic began, according to data posted the morning of June 12. State health officials also reported 171 total deaths and 7,351 people recovered.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced June 10 that Arkansas will enter Phase 2 of reopening – restaurants, movie theaters, bars and other businesses can allow more people inside starting June 15. The announcement came while case numbers are growing and hospitalizations are increasing, particularly in Northwest Arkansas where many cases have been tied to poultry plants.

• One of Washington Regional Medical System’s top officials issued a statement June 10 saying the hospital system has seen a 350% increase in hospitalizations from covid-19 over the past week. Chief operating officer Birch G. Wright called it a “serious public health emergency,” and urged Northwest Arkansas residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands.

• The governor said June 10 he’s assigning multilingual contact tracers to focus on Northwest Arkansas and that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending a team of bilingual staff members to help manage outbreaks in the Hispanic community.

• The state plans to open onsite school instruction for children in August, the governor said at a June 11 news conference. The plan has flexibility for “learning options in case interruptions occur.”

SPANISH: https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2020/jun/12/viernes-12-de-junio-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobre/

MARSHALLESE: https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2020/jun/12/bolaide-juun-12-lalem-men-ko-kwoj-aikuj-jela-kon-c/