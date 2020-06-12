Hogs add another QB

Quarterback Lucas Coley committed to play at Arkansas on Thursday. Coley, shown with Converse (Texas) Judson as a sophomore in 2018, topped 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards last season at San Antonio Cornerstone Christian. (San Antonio Express-News photo)

ESPN 4-star quarterback Lucas Coley orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Thursday evening, becoming the second signal-caller in the Hogs' 2021 class.

Coley, 6-2, 205 pounds, of San Antonio Cornerstone Christian chose the Hogs over more than 30 other scholarship offers, including Virginia Tech, Louisville, Houston, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Washington State and South Florida.

Before he announced his college decision during a television newscast, he spoke about the magnitude of his choice.

"I'm feeling blessed," Coley said. "It's not just a four-year decision, it's a 40-year decision, and I'm very excited and very happy with the decision I made," Coley said.

When revealing his decision, Coley said he's confident Coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendall Briles will right the ship at Arkansas.

"Man, it's a very big family up there, and Coach Briles and Coach Pittman are going to turn that around," Coley said. "They bring great leadership, and we're going to kick off this class with a boom and go win some championships."

ESPN also rates Coley the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and the No. 57 prospect in Texas. Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers pledged to the Razorbacks in April.

Coley had about 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards as a junior while scoring 30 touchdowns. He played his sophomore season at Converse (Texas) Judson where he threw for 198 yards, 3 touchdowns and rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown.

He also caught nine passes for 156 yards and a score.

Coley was featured on the Netflix Series Friday Night Tykes, a series that showcased some San Antonio teams in the Texas Youth Football Association and their demanding coaches.

He and his mother, Deborah visited Fayetteville a year ago in June while Chad Morris was Arkansas' coach. CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming holds Coley in high regard.

"He's the number one player in the San Antonio area," Lemming said. "Lucas can run and throw. Right now, I have him as a three-star plus recruit for my magazine, but he does have four and possibly five-star potential. Terrific upside. He can beat you with his arm or his legs. A leader on the field and a smart quarterback who does a great job of reading defenses. Decent size, real good overall athletic ability."

Coley, who will not turn 17 until Sept. 19, would typically be a 2022 prospect, but he skipped a grade. He is expected to graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January.

With the addition of Coley, the Hogs now have three pledges from Texas.

He is Arkansas' 10th commitment for the 2021 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

Lucas Coley