Hot Springs officer charged in encounter with deputy

HOT SPRINGS -- A warrant was issued Wednesday for a Hot Springs police officer stemming from a confrontation at his home in April with a Garland County sheriff's deputy, an affidavit said.

Shawn Stillian, 50, who lists an address in northern Garland County, is charged with a felony count of second-degree battery and a misdemeanor count of interference with a law enforcement officer.

Stillian had not been arrested as of Thursday night.

A gag order limiting pretrial publicity in the case and preventing any of the law enforcement agencies involved from commenting was issued Wednesday by Garland County Circuit Judge John Homer Wright. Charges were filed directly to circuit court on Wednesday. A special prosecutor, David Jason Barrett of Little Rock, was appointed.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Karla Stillian called the sheriff's office shortly before noon April 22 regarding an unknown man on the property of the Stillians' residence on Wildflower Court.

Deputy Candice Stacks responded and said Shawn Stillian arrived while she was there and "became belligerent," according to the affidavit. She said he grabbed her by the arm at one point and squeezed it in an aggressive manner, stating "Don't [expletive] touch me and don't put your hands on me."

Stacks described the squeeze as "firm and painful," according to the affidavit. She radioed for help and several units responded to assist. The affidavit notes that Stacks had bruising on her arm, which was photographed.

Investigators noted there was a doorbell camera mounted at the front of the residence, and a search warrant was issued April 27 to obtain footage from the morning of the incident.

The video shows a man standing at the front door and walking around the house, the affidavit states. Stacks arrived and spoke with the man, Lance Pace. Stillian then arrived in a white pickup and, after exiting the truck, began yelling "in the direction of Deputy Stacks and Pace," according to the affidavit.

Stillian approached Stacks and Pace at the front of the residence, and Stacks placed "an open palm toward Shawn," the affidavit states. Shawn Stillian is visible on the video continuing forward, causing Stacks to move backward. Stillian can be seen grabbing Stacks by the arm to "move it away from him," according to the affidavit.

Stillian also can be heard saying "Don't touch me" in the video, the affidavit states. At that point, Karla Stillian stepped in between Stacks and Shawn Stillian "in an attempt to calm Shawn down."

The affidavit notes that "briefly afterward Shawn appears to calm down."