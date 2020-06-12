Queen Elizabeth II, the 94-year-old British monarch, has taken part in her first public videoconference call to chat with four people who described the challenges they face as they look after ill or frail family members or friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eliana Salzhauer, a town commissioner in Surfside, Fla., complaining that Mayor Charles Burkett was misinterpreting an email during a contentious online video discussion on a proposed anti-discrimination resolution, displayed both of her middle fingers at the camera when the mayor put her on mute.

Ankit Bharat, a Chicago surgeon who led a team that, in a 10-hour procedure, transplanted a new set of lungs into a young woman with severe lung damage from covid-19, said the disease had left her lungs full of holes and almost fused to her chest wall.

Alexei Nemeryuk, chief of Moscow's trade and services department, said residents have the chance to win gift certificates if they vote in next month's national constitutional referendum on whether to allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to run for two more terms.

Stephen "Matt" Shumaker, 43, of Marietta, Ga., faces mail fraud and other counts after being accused of sending thousands of postcards to Georgia residents falsely claiming that an air purifier he was selling would kill the coronavirus, federal prosecutors said.

Catherine Pugh, the former Baltimore mayor who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion in the sale of her self-published children's books, has refunded about $860,000 to more than 1,000 political donors, her campaign treasurer said.

Robert Roden, 33, of Mastic Beach, N.Y., was arrested on weapons and drug charges after police said he walked into a Long Island hospital with a backpack containing three explosive devices and a vest holding several magazines of gun ammunition.

Dominic Davidson, 27, a former guard at a jail in Alexandria, La., faces a year in prison and a $100,000 fine after pleading guilty to beating a naked man who had been banging on a cell door to attract attention, federal prosecutors said.

Boris Pistorius, interior minister of Germany's Lower Saxony state, condemned a mailbox bomb attack on an anti-fascist activist after police arrested a 26-year-old suspect by following a trail of blood that led to the suspect's apartment.