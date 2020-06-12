In agreement, at last

Wow! Finally, I agree with the liberal Ms. Cupp ... at least, with the last sentence in Monday's column in the Democrat-Gazette. Her last sentence was so factual. She wrote: "Because it's my voice that should not count."

So gratifying to find a mutual understanding.

HAP PETERSON

Hot Springs Village

How to be real leader

A couple of years ago I wrote a letter to the editor regarding President Trump's response to Colin Kaepernick's taking of a knee during the presentation of the flag. The president said Kaepernick should be released from his team and not allowed to play in the NFL. I stressed that, as a 20-year Army veteran, I did not serve the flag but what it stands for, including the constitutional right to protest legally and peacefully. While I disagreed with his position on police violence in general, I was prepared to fight and die for Kaepernick's right to express those views. President Trump did not get it then, and still doesn't.

I am writing regarding President Trump's response to a reporter's question a couple of months ago on acceptance of responsibility for our nation's slow start on covid-19 testing, and reiterated in a recent column by Debra Hale-Shelton. As a retired Army officer, I attended many leadership classes during service, as leadership is what being an officer is all about. The one thing that most vividly sticks in my mind is what is called the "Prime Rule of Leadership," which is "Authority can be delegated; responsibility cannot." Once, while serving as a watch officer with the European Defense Analysis Center in Germany, a fellow officer and close friend was serving as a company commander when a member of his company committed suicide. When subsequently relieved of his command I asked him if he thought that was fair, given that he did not directly supervise the soldier. He responded that it was not only fair but that if he were to switch positions with his superior he would have made the same decision; the soldier was under his command and thus was ultimately his responsibility. He went on to say that the fact that he was not personally aware of the soldier's problems was not an excuse since it was his responsibility (there's that word again!) to be aware.

In contrast, our president and commander-in-chief's response to the reporter's question was, "No, I do not take any responsibility at all." Being a real leader is so much more than a gaudy-sounding title.

WILLIAM D. FRALEY

Sherwood

Protect thin blue line

When Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005 and New Orleans was decimated, leaving the city without police protection, there were video news reports of the looting and pillaging of the businesses, rapes, etc. I remember commenting to people at that time that if we lose our police force, this is what will happen to America. We will turn into a lawless society where everyone will be on their own to defend their property and their families and their lives.

I certainly don't condone the act of brutality which happened to George Floyd. It was barbaric and unacceptable. But America needs to wake up to the fact that if our response is to gut the authority and the ability of our police to do their job, we are going to lose the America we know and turn it over to violence and lawlessness which far exceed the occasional bad judgment and misguided act of a rogue officer. Can anyone justify the mass rioting and looting and destruction of property as a response to the death of George Floyd? When dealing with such displays of public lawlessness, the only way to bring it into submission is to exercise greater force against it. It is a sad day when that has become necessary. And it has become necessary because we have undermined the respect for authority of our law enforcement officials.

I am deeply saddened by the state my generation is leaving this country in for my children and grandchildren. America has made great strides in addressing acts of brutality by the police. According to one authority I heard on television, a black scholar, acts of violence by the police have been reduced since 1979 by over 90 percent. Yet we will allow the sensationalism of an occasional bad actor to override the hard work and the thin line of meeting destructive forces with just enough force to stop them, but not too much force so as to provoke a public outcry. Please, America, don't erase that thin blue line. It is already barely visible.

GREGG MUELLER

Little Rock