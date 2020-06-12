Little Rock reopens playgrounds after coronavirus closure

Playground equipment at Little Rock's Allsopp Park is wrapped in caution tape, Friday, March 27, 2020, one of the steps the city of Little Rock has taken to alleviate the effects of the Corona virus. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

Little Rock has reopened its 45 playgrounds, the city announced Friday.

The equipment was taped off starting in March due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The first known case in Arkansas was confirmed on March 11.

City staff will place signs at each playground indicating that there will be a limit of 10 individuals on the equipment at a time, according to a news release.

Parkgoers will be encouraged to practice social distancing, wear face coverings and wash their hands, all measures the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends to stem the spread of the illness.

“We believe the city has put together a comprehensive plan that allows these playgrounds to safely open to the public,” Little Rock Parks and Recreation Director John Eckart said. “Opening these playgrounds, with restrictions, will provide places for young people to get outside and enjoy some physical activity.”

The city has already opened its sand volleyball courts, golf courses and tennis center, as well as the MacArthur Museum of Military History. The Parks Department has also resumed taking reservations for pavilion rentals.

No opening dates have been set for splash pads, outdoor basketball courts, the Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center, swimming pools or community centers.