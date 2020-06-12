LR police say gunfire injures teen, hits houses

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Wednesday near Cammack Village, police said.

A Cammack Village police officer patrolling near Keightley Drive and Indian Trail heard gunshots in the area about 11:30 p.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

The officer saw a white Dodge Avenger with its lights off and a flat tire and attempted to stop the vehicle but it drove away, the report states.

Little Rock officers responded to assist as the vehicle drove toward the 6800 block of Markham Street and several people reportedly ran from the car.

A 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his arm approached while officers searched the area, according to authorities. He told officers that he and his friends had gone to pick someone up at a house on Keightley Drive when shots were fired at them.

Police went to the area near Keightley Drive and Indian Trail described by the teen and found shell casings on the ground, according to the report.

They also saw people involved in a "disturbance" outside a home in the 300 block of Keightley Drive, according to the report. Officers spoke to people who were in the home and found blood leading to the residence, as well as body armor and pistol magazines in the house. Two guns were found outside, police said.

Several houses in the area were struck by gunfire, according to the report, including the Keightley Drive home, whose occupants said someone shot at the building.

Police said no one aside from the teen was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.