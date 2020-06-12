Majority-black Alabama county seeks to move Confederate monument

The base of the Macon County Confederate Memorial in Tuskegee, Ala., is covered on Friday, June 12, 2020, to conceal spray-painted obscenities. The Alabama county is seeking to remove the statue that sits in a town square. (AP / Kim Chandler )

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — Officials in a majority-black Alabama county said Friday that they hope to permanently remove a now-covered Confederate memorial erected more than a century ago in the town square.

Macon County Commission Chairman Louis Maxwell said at a news conference that officials are researching ways to move the statue that sits in the town square of Tuskegee. Crews covered up the base of the statue after it was vandalized with anti-Ku Klux Klan graffiti last week.

“The end objective is to have the statue relocated,” Maxwell said. “We don’t have a problem with preserving it. I don’t want it destroyed. If somebody wants it, we’ll give it to them.”

Maxwell acknowledged that there will be a cost involved. A 2017 state law prohibits the removal of Confederate and other monuments that have been in place for more than 40 years. The mayor of Birmingham, who is also dealing with protests, has said the potential $25,000 state fine for removing a Confederate monument was worth the cost.

In the weeks since George Floyd’s death set off protests across the U.S., many Confederate monuments have been damaged or taken down. Some were toppled by demonstrators, and others were removed by local authorities. Floyd died in Minneapolis last month after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.

The city of Tuskegee is 96 percent black. It is the home of Tuskegee University and the place where the first black military pilots, the Tuskegee Airmen, trained during World War II.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy dedicated the monument in 1909 during a time of entrenched white supremacy. The statue does not represent any specific person, but is instead meant to represent all Confederate soldiers from Macon County.

The majority black county remained under white political control until the 1970s.

Elise Tolbert, who organized a unity gathering in the city, said symbols are powerful and the statue does not honor the lives of the people who call Tuskegee home.

“This statue does not represent our liberation. We respectfully ask for this statue to be moved because it is time for powerful symbols to represent our liberation, to respect and honor our lives,” Tolbert said.

Maxwell said while it is important to the county to remove the statue, he cautioned that the issue goes beyond lingering symbols of the Old South.

“No statue stood on the neck of George Floyd,” Maxwell said. “It was an individual.”