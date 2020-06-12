McClellan's final top grads named

Ben King Jr. is the 2020 valedictorian at McClellan High in the Little Rock School District.

Amiya Mardis is the salutatorian in the school's final year of operation.

King, 18, is the son of Sharon Randolph and the late Ben King Sr. He is planning to study business management/entrepreneurship at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.

Mardis, 17, is the daughter of Tequila and Roger Mardis. She is planning to major in psychology and criminology at Harding University in Searcy.

McClellan High has been permanently closed as of the just-ended school year, to be replaced with the new Southwest High School.