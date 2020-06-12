Meanwhile ...

As some people, apparently seriously, talk about defunding the police, here's one story that appeared in Thursday's Democrat-Gazette:

Eight people were arrested this week as part of an ongoing drug investigation in which several agencies were involved. The U.S. attorney's office announced the arrests, and other indictments, focused on "violent drug trafficking organizations." A couple of gangs were involved.

From the story:

"Numerous drug traffickers have been identified and large quantities of cocaine, Ecstasy, methamphetamine and heroin have been seized during the investigation ... ."

The gangs apparently operated around Pine Bluff and Stuttgart and "were responsible for three or four shootings a night and several killings that were related to narcotics and gang rivalries." Our story quoted a news release from the U.S. attorney's office said that "local law enforcement officers identified the area's main violent gang as the Murder Gang and Murder MOB, or MOB, which is suspected of using 120 guns stolen from a Pine Bluff pawnshop to commit crimes in the community."

The investigation pulled more than eight pounds of cocaine off the streets, more than two pounds of Ecstasy, and more than three pounds of heroin.

And confiscated more than 63 pounds of meth.

No part of the story can be used to dismiss complaints about police officers who commit crimes themselves, as we all saw in that video from Minnesota. But every part of this story goes to show that people aren't perfect creatures. And until we are, we'll have to have the police.