Fox News host Tucker Carlson is losing more advertisers in the wake of the Fox News host's controversial comments about the Black Lives Matter movement. Walt Disney Co., Papa John's International Inc. and T-Mobile U.S. Inc. said this week they would no longer advertise on Carlson's show after he sparked an uproar in addressing the global protests over police brutality and racial inequality. "This may be a lot of things, this moment we are living through," Carlson, a former editorial writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, said Monday on his Fox News show, Tucker Carlson Tonight. "But it is definitely not about black lives and remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will." While a Fox News spokesperson said Thursday that all national ads and revenue from Carlson's show have moved to other programs and Fox News hasn't lost any revenue overall, the spokesman said that "Tucker's warning about 'when they come for you' was clearly referring to Democratic leaders and inner-city politicians." On Tuesday, T-Mobile Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert replied to several tweets asking about the mobile-phone carrier's advertising relationship with Carlson's show and whether it backed the host's message. In response to one Twitter poster who called Carson's comments "vile," Sievert replied, "Same. We aren't running ads on that show and we won't be running ads on that show in the future. Bye-bye, Tucker Carlson!"

Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful and embarrassed for not taking into consideration the word's associations with slavery. The band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, made the announcement Thursday on social media. The statement said that they chose the name after the antebellum-style home where they shot their first band photos, and it reminded them of Southern styles of music. Antebellum means before a war and the term has been widely associated with the pre-Civil War period in the United States when slavery was practiced. Band members said that in recent weeks, their eyes have been opened to "blindspots we didn't even know existed" and "the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced." The band said it is deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued.