FOOTBALL

NFL commits $250M on initiatives

The NFL is committing $250 million over 10 years to social justice initiatives, targeting what it calls "systemic racism" and supporting "the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans." The league, which has raised $44 million in donations through its Inspire Change program, announced the additional $206 million commitment Thursday. It plans to "work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement." Less than a week ago, Commissioner Roger Goodell denounced racism in a video prompted greatly by a players' video seeking NFL action. The players want to see definitive action, of course. There has been increasing distrust of the NFL since San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest social injustice and police brutality. The message was misconstrued by the league and many team owners as anti-military and anti-flag. Goodell admitted as much in his video, though never mentioning Kaepernick, who has not found an NFL job the last three seasons. The Players Coalition was established in 2017 to work for social justice, growing out of the Kaepernick-inspired protests and pledging to improve police/community relations, champion criminal justice reform, and promote education and economic advancement in communities across the nation.

HORSE RACING

Ortiz claims 2,000th victory

Jockey Jose Ortiz notched his 2,000th career victory on Thursday, riding Creed to a win in the fourth race at Belmont. The 26-year-old rider's win total includes 17 from his native Puerto Rico. Creed won by 73/4 lengths and paid $7.60 to win for Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey. Ortiz has purse earnings of more than $156 million since his first North American victories in 2012. He won the 2016 Belmont Stakes with Tapwrit and has three Breeders' Cup victories. He led the nation in victories with 351 and purse earnings of $27,318,875 in 2016, when he won the Eclipse Award as outstanding jockey.

BASEBALL

All-Star outfielder dies at 65

Claudell Washington, a two-time All-Star outfielder who played 17 seasons in the majors after being called up as a teenager by the Oakland Athletics, has died. He was 65. Washington died Wednesday morning in the Bay Area according to his friend, A's scout and former major leaguer Shooty Babitt. Washington had been battling prostate cancer.

Washington played with seven teams in his career, finishing with 1,884 hits, 164 home runs and 312 stolen bases. He made the All-Star Game in 1975 with the A's and in 1984 with the Atlanta Braves during his long career. Washington has the dubious distinction of striking out more times than any player against Nolan Ryan with 39 in 90 career at-bats. The outfielder also hit the 10,000th home run in New York Yankees history, connecting off Minnesota's Jeff Reardon in 1988.