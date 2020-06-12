Officials link Tulsa virus spike to recent large indoor events

People stream into the BOK Center in Tulsa in this Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, file photo. The center has been selected as the site of President Donald Trump's first rally since the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States. (AP / Sue Ogrocki )

OKLAHOMA CITY — A spike in coronavirus cases in the Tulsa area is linked to indoor events and people who attend such gatherings should take health precautions, Oklahoma health officials warned Friday.

The Tulsa Health Department’s warning comes a week before President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally at the city’s BOK Center, which has a listed seating capacity of over 19,000.

Anyone who is sick or might have been exposed to someone with covid-19 should stay home, Department Director Bruce Dart said.

Department spokesperson Leanne Stephens said an undetermined number of the latest coronavirus cases were linked to two recent indoor gatherings, but declined to name them.

Stephens said the department has not had contact with the Trump campaign and the warning is unrelated to the planned rally.

The Trump campaign scheduled the rally on Juneteenth, the day that marks the anniversary of the end of slavery in America.