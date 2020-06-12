Old South reminders toppling

RICHMOND, Va. -- Protesters pulled down a century-old statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in the former capital of the Confederacy, adding it to the list of Old South monuments removed or damaged around the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's death.
The 8-foot bronze figure on Richmond's grand Monument Avenue had been all but marked for removal by city leaders in a matter of months, but a crowd took matters into its own hands Wednesday night, tying ropes around the legs and toppling it from its stone pedestal onto the pavement.
A crowd cheered and police looked on as the monument -- installed by a Confederate heritage group in 1907 -- was towed away.
There were no immediate reports of any arrests.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHRCQ37T2Ig]
The toppling came on the same day NASCAR banned Confederate flags -- a common sight for decades in a sport steeped in Southern tradition -- at its races. Also this week, the streaming service HBO Max temporarily removed the 1939 movie Gone With the Wind, criticized for romanticizing slavery and the Civil War-era South, to add historical context.
In the weeks since Floyd's death under a white Minneapolis police officer's knee set off protests and sporadic violence across the U.S. over the treatment of black people, many Confederate monuments have been damaged or taken down, some toppled by demonstrators, others removed by authorities.
Authorities in Alabama got rid of an obelisk in Birmingham and a bronze likeness of a Confederate naval officer in Mobile. In Virginia, a 176-year-old slave auction block was removed in Fredericksburg, and the United Daughters of the Confederacy took down a statue in Alexandria.
The movement has extended around the world, with protesters decrying monuments to slave traders, imperialists and explorers, including Christopher Columbus, Cecil Rhodes and Belgium's King Leopold II.
The Davis monument was a few blocks away from a 12-ton, 61-foot-high equestrian statue of the most revered Confederate of them all, Gen. Robert E. Lee, that the state of Virginia is trying to take down. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam last week ordered its removal, but a judge on Monday blocked such action for at least 10 days.
The spokesman for the Virginia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, B. Frank Earnest, condemned the toppling of "public works of art" and likened losing the Confederate statues to losing a family member.
"The men who served under Robert E. Lee were my great-grandfathers or their brothers and their cousins. So it is my family," he said. "What if a crowd of any other group went and found the symbols of someone they didn't like and decided to tear them down? Everybody would be appalled."
He added: "I don't know why it's acceptable, why people who are descended from the Confederate Army and the Confederate soldiers, it's accepted in this country that you can do anything to us you want."Gallery: Confederate statue torn down in Richmond, Virginia
[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/612va/]
Also Wednesday night, protesters in Portsmouth, Va., beheaded four Confederate statues before pulling one down using a tow rope as police watched.
A protester was injured as the statue fell, hitting him on the head. Louie Gibbs, vice president of the Portsmouth NAACP, said the man, who was in his 30s, lost consciousness. The man was later seen with his head cut open. He was taken to the hospital.
Statues of Christopher Columbus were damaged in Minnesota, Boston and Richmond, Va.
Outside the state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., a 10-foot bronze sculpture of Columbus came toppling down Wednesday afternoon after a group of protesters tied ropes around the statue's neck and yanked it from its pedestal.
The demonstrators kicked the head of the statue, which was dedicated in 1931, and danced around it. State troopers did not intervene.
Information for this article was contributed by Sarah Rankin, Jonathan Drew, Ben Finley and Alan Suderman of The Associated Press; by Ana Ley and Saleen Martin of The Virginian-Pilot; and by Johnny Diaz of The New York Times.