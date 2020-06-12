Old South reminders toppling

The statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis is splattered with paint after it was toppled Wednesday night along Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. (AP/Richmond Times-Dispatch/Dylan Garner)

RICHMOND, Va. -- Protesters pulled down a century-old statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in the former capital of the Confederacy, adding it to the list of Old South monuments removed or damaged around the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The 8-foot bronze figure on Richmond's grand Monument Avenue had been all but marked for removal by city leaders in a matter of months, but a crowd took matters into its own hands Wednesday night, tying ropes around the legs and toppling it from its stone pedestal onto the pavement.

A crowd cheered and police looked on as the monument -- installed by a Confederate heritage group in 1907 -- was towed away.

There were no immediate reports of any arrests.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHRCQ37T2Ig]

The toppling came on the same day NASCAR banned Confederate flags -- a common sight for decades in a sport steeped in Southern tradition -- at its races. Also this week, the streaming service HBO Max temporarily removed the 1939 movie Gone With the Wind, criticized for romanticizing slavery and the Civil War-era South, to add historical context.

In the weeks since Floyd's death under a white Minneapolis police officer's knee set off protests and sporadic violence across the U.S. over the treatment of black people, many Confederate monuments have been damaged or taken down, some toppled by demonstrators, others removed by authorities.

Authorities in Alabama got rid of an obelisk in Birmingham and a bronze likeness of a Confederate naval officer in Mobile. In Virginia, a 176-year-old slave auction block was removed in Fredericksburg, and the United Daughters of the Confederacy took down a statue in Alexandria.

The movement has extended around the world, with protesters decrying monuments to slave traders, imperialists and explorers, including Christopher Columbus, Cecil Rhodes and Belgium's King Leopold II.

The Davis monument was a few blocks away from a 12-ton, 61-foot-high equestrian statue of the most revered Confederate of them all, Gen. Robert E. Lee, that the state of Virginia is trying to take down. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam last week ordered its removal, but a judge on Monday blocked such action for at least 10 days.

The spokesman for the Virginia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, B. Frank Earnest, condemned the toppling of "public works of art" and likened losing the Confederate statues to losing a family member.

"The men who served under Robert E. Lee were my great-grandfathers or their brothers and their cousins. So it is my family," he said. "What if a crowd of any other group went and found the symbols of someone they didn't like and decided to tear them down? Everybody would be appalled."

He added: "I don't know why it's acceptable, why people who are descended from the Confederate Army and the Confederate soldiers, it's accepted in this country that you can do anything to us you want."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/612va/]

Also Wednesday night, protesters in Portsmouth, Va., beheaded four Confederate statues before pulling one down using a tow rope as police watched.

A protester was injured as the statue fell, hitting him on the head. Louie Gibbs, vice president of the Portsmouth NAACP, said the man, who was in his 30s, lost consciousness. The man was later seen with his head cut open. He was taken to the hospital.

Statues of Christopher Columbus were damaged in Minnesota, Boston and Richmond, Va.

Outside the state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., a 10-foot bronze sculpture of Columbus came toppling down Wednesday afternoon after a group of protesters tied ropes around the statue's neck and yanked it from its pedestal.

The demonstrators kicked the head of the statue, which was dedicated in 1931, and danced around it. State troopers did not intervene.

Information for this article was contributed by Sarah Rankin, Jonathan Drew, Ben Finley and Alan Suderman of The Associated Press; by Ana Ley and Saleen Martin of The Virginian-Pilot; and by Johnny Diaz of The New York Times.

In this photo provided by @thicketoftrash, a police officer looks toward the toppled statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis along Monument Drive, Wednesday night, June 10, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (@thicketoftrash via AP)

Gabriel Black Elk, who is Lakota, kneels on the neck of a fallen statue of Christopher Columbus and holds an American flag with the names of Native Americans killed by police, at the Minnesota state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

A woman walks past a vandalized statue of Juan Ponce de León at Bayfront Park in Miami, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Miami police say that several people were arrested for vandalizing the statue of Juan Ponce de León and Christopher Columbus during a protest Wednesday. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last month while in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The statues on the Confederate monument are covered in graffiti and beheaded after a protest in Portsmouth, Va., Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Protesters beheaded and then pulled down four statues that were part of a Confederate monument. The crowd was frustrated by the Portsmouth City Council’s decision to put off moving the monument. (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

People gathered at the Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Ave. Thursday morning, June 11, 2020 after the statue was pulled down by rioters the Wednesday evening. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

A statue of Christopher Columbus is shown vandalized at Bayfront Park in Miami, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Miami police say that several people were arrested for vandalizing the statue of Columbus and Juan Ponce de León during a protest Wednesday. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last month while in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A police tape marks off a fallen statue from the Confederate monument in Portsmouth, Va., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The statue was pulled down by protesters. (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

People take turns stomping the Christopher Columbus statue after it was toppled in front of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)