One person shot in fight in NLR

North Little Rock police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting near West 24th and Parker streets that left one person injured, spokesman officer Joe Green said.

Police responded about 4:10 p.m., when there was a large fight and a man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Green said.

No information on the victim or the gunman was released by the department, and officers will not be making any arrests at this time, Green said.

NLR man removed from empty house

Officers on Thursday morning arrested a North Little Rock man who was in a vacant boarded-up building , according to a North Little Rock report.

Police responded to 1321 East Second St., where Jeff Tribble, 28, was found in a corner of the house, the report said.

After attempting to communicate with Tribble for 10 minutes, an officer told him police would use pepper spray to assist with his removal, and they ultimately did so, according to the report.

Tribble was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he has no bail set and is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of government operations and misdemeanor refusal to submit to arrest.