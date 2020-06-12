100 years ago

June 12, 1920

The chase for Charles Willis, the man who is believed to have fired the shot that caused the death of Patrolman Joe Erber of the Little Rock Police Department, has developed into a stirring serial. The third episode was enacted yesterday in 1,000 or more acres of timberland southwest of the settlement of Wrightsville, 12 miles southeast of Little Rock.

50 years ago

June 12, 1970

A new 205-foot span of the Missouri Pacific Lines Junction Bridge on the Arkansas River at Little Rock was hoisted into place from a barge Thursday. It was assembled on the barge next to the north bank. The American Bridge Division of United States Steel Corporation is rebuilding the bridge for the Army Engineers and the Missouri Pacific Lines. The Engineers are paying the cost of installing the new lift span and the railroad is paying the rest.

25 years ago

June 12, 1995

BENTONVILLE -- Five months after its Ozarks debut, a plan to put Big Brother into the cars of Arkansans convicted of driving while intoxicated has run into a constitutional roadblock. Since February, Rogers Municipal Judge Doug Schrantz has ordered all first-time DWI offenders to lease on-board computer Breathalyzers for their cars or trucks. The devices have been used as a penalty for some DWI offenders in seven other towns, including Little Rock. The hand-held computer attaches to the car ignition and requires the driver to register well below the legal blood alcohol limit before he can start the car. The device beeps and requires random checks as the car is driven. If a driver registers higher then .025 percent --one-fourth the legal limit --the device will honk the horn immediately and ultimately shut down the engine.

10 years ago

June 12, 2010

CONWAY -- Residents in the Conway School District will vote in September on a proposed increase of 1.9 mills to help finance a high-school expansion and construction of another elementary school. The proposal, approved during a School Board meeting Tuesday night, will be on the Sept. 21 ballot. The district's millage is currently 36.2 mills, Superintendent Greg Murry said Thursday. The school system's plan calls for construction on Conway High School West to begin in March 2011. The elementary school construction may begin in June 2011, "depending on student growth as we return to school in the fall," Murry said in an e-mail.