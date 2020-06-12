OTHERS SAY: Target: Nursing homes

As the coronavirus exacts a grim toll among nursing home residents and employees, experts warn that any slowdown in the pandemic's spread will not lessen the likelihood of a second wave of infections. Nursing homes and public health agencies were ill-prepared for a pathogen that has claimed 26,000 lives in these facilities nationwide.

About 1.4 million Americans live in nursing homes. These are people generally vulnerable to the virus because of age, chronic pulmonary and other ailments, and the close quarters in which they live. Patients also have numerous daily contacts with health care workers who may inadvertently carry the virus into the facility, or back to their own families and communities.

The pandemic has drawn wide attention to inspections, also known as surveys, of America's 15,000 nursing homes. A U.S. Government Accountability Office report released in May found that "persistent lapses" in infection control procedures as simple as hand-washing have been widespread. Nursing home owners that have not been paying attention to the basics, including for-profit companies that have three-quarters of all such facilities in the United States, need to do so.

A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Health said last week that as of May 15, the state was in the process of completing 657 onsite and virtual surveys of nursing homes, some involving multiple assessments. New Jersey health department officials said 115 nursing homes and 27 related facilities have been inspected as of June 3, and that "infection control focused surveys" mandated by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (cms.gov) will be conducted at all nursing homes in the state by July 31.