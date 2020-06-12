Sections
Police arrest man in drug deal shooting

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:42 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Carrington Williams

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police arrested a second man in connection with a drug-related shooting Saturday.

Carrington Williams was arrested Wednesday in connection with attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery and possession of firearms by certain persons, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police spokesman.

Williams was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

According to a police report, Williams was shot in the left hip while struggling with two other men during a drug deal on Betty Jo Drive.

Cristopher Carlock, 26, of 740 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville was arrested immediately after the shooting. Carlock was being held Thursday in the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.

Murphy said the third man believed to have been involved in the incident was still hospitalized Thursday.

Christopher Carlock
