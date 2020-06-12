Police charge a 2nd man in recent gunfire

HOT SPRINGS -- A second suspect was arrested Wednesday on felony charges in the shooting of a woman last week as she was driving down Wood Street.

Mark Anthony Perry Jr., 24, who lists a Ranch Estates Road address, was taken into custody shortly after noon Wednesday at the Hot Springs Police Department and charged with two counts of committing a terroristic act, punishable by up to life in prison, and one count of first-degree battery, punishable by up to 20 years.

He remained in custody Thursday in lieu of $150,000 bond and is to appear today in Garland County District Court.

Antramon Juvar Ford, 29, of Hot Springs, was arrested June 3, the day of the shooting, on the same charges Perry faces. Ford appeared via video in district court June 5 and pleaded innocent to the charges. Judge Joe Graham set a felony review hearing for July 13.

Graham also issued a court order barring Ford from contact with the victim in the case and with two witnesses.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were sent around 2 a.m. June 3 to 205 Wood St. regarding a shooting. They found a white Ford F-150 pickup off the road in front of a residence at 216 Wood St. with multiple bullet holes in it.

Officers approached the vehicle and found the driver, identified as Melissa Passarelli, 34, of Hot Springs, who had been shot and was screaming for help. She was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs where she was treated for gunshot wounds in her left leg.

The affidavit notes that officers also found multiple bullet holes in the residence at 216 Wood St.

Officers met with the occupants at 205 Wood St. after locating multiple casings in front of the house, according to the affidavit.

A man and his girlfriend told police they heard gunshots and then saw Ford shooting a gun, the affidavit states.