Police gunfire in Mexico kills U.S. teen

MEXICO CITY -- A 16-year-old U.S. citizen died from a shotgun blast in the head that was fired by a police officer in a small town in southern Mexico, authorities said.

The Oaxaca state prosecutor's office said Wednesday night that the boy, Alexander Martinez Gomez, was one of nine youths traveling along a street when shots were fired. A 15-year-old boy was also wounded.

The town government of Acatlan de Perez Figueroa had said in a statement that a police officer was involved in the shooting, but that it hadn't been "in bad faith." The officer was in custody.

Reached by phone Thursday, a local police officer who would identify himself only as the "commander" said the teens had been on motorcycles and failed to stop at a checkpoint.

In comments to Imagen Television, Virginia Gomez demanded justice in her son's death.

In another video circulating on social media, Gomez said her son and his friends had just gone to the store to buy sodas. She said the police didn't provide first aid at the scene.

Her son had a North Carolina driver's license on him. Some reports said he was visiting his grandparents.

The U.S. Embassy said in a statement Thursday that it was aware of reports of the death of a U.S. citizen in the town. "We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation and stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance," the statement said.

Doctor expects virus growth in Congo

BENI, Congo -- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege has stepped down from a covid-19 task force in eastern Congo, saying his hospital needs to focus on treating coronavirus patients because testing delays and other problems have allowed the crisis to worsen.

In announcing his resignation Wednesday, Mukwege said he expected virus cases to keep mounting in Bukavu, where his renowned Panzi Hospital treats survivors of sexual violence and provides other health care services.

Mukwege's statement outlined problems that had hurt regional coronavirus response efforts, including delays of more than two weeks on testing samples sent to a national laboratory in the capital, Kinshasa.

The delay "was a major handicap for our strategy of 'test, identify, isolate and treat,'" he said. The longer it takes to identify positive cases, the greater the risk that more people will be infected.

Despite limited testing capacity, Congo already has reported more than 4,500 coronavirus cases and nearly 100 deaths.

The virus was able to gain the upper hand initially because Congolese citizens coming home from other countries were not quarantined, Mukwege said.

Officer faces charges in protest gunfire

HONG KONG -- A Hong Kong judge Thursday summoned a traffic officer to appear in court over the shooting of a demonstrator last year, making him the first member of the police force to face charges over the street clashes that have roiled the city since last summer.

The case was filed by a pro-democracy lawmaker who filed a private prosecution, a seldom-used mechanism under Hong Kong law. The lawmaker, Ted Hui, filed his suit against the officer in January, using donations to pay for legal expenses.

Under Hong Kong law, the Department of Justice can now decide whether to intervene in the case. If it does so, it can choose to prosecute the case or terminate it. The department said Thursday that it was not appropriate to comment on the case because proceedings are ongoing.

Thus far, Hong Kong prosecutors have not pursued any charges against officers over the police response to the protests that began in June 2019.

Hui filed the charges against the officer over a shooting Nov. 11. Video showed an officer drawing his weapon and firing three rounds at protesters who had surrounded him.

One bullet hit a protester in the abdomen, and he fell to the ground. The officer later said he believed the protesters had tried to grab his gun.

Gates told polio vaccinations to resume

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's army chief has told Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates that despite the challenge of covid-19, Pakistan plans to restart polio vaccination campaigns across the country.

In a statement late Wednesday, the military said Gen. Qamer Javed Bajwa spoke with Gates by phone and assured him the campaign to eliminate polio in the impoverished Islamic nation would begin again soon. No start date was given.

Polio is a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus, and Gates has worked to try and eradicate the disease worldwide.

Pakistan had hoped to eliminate the disease in 2018 when only 12 cases were reported, but there was a surge in new cases the following year. Pakistan halted its anti-polio campaign after the first coronavirus case was reported in February.

Bajwa told Gates that Pakistan's military had already been working with the government on preparations to restart campaigns against polio in the coming weeks. The nonprofit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has helped Pakistan to fight the disease.