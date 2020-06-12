PT Red’s Golden has big day at the plate

Sam Golden heads for third base during a Perfect Timing College Baseball League game Thursday at Tyson Park in Springdale. Golden fell a triple short of hitting for the cycle in Perfect Timing Red’s 7-2 victory over Perfect Timing Cardinal. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

SPRINGDALE -- If Sam Golden appears to be playing like he was making up for lost time, it's because he is -- maybe a little more than the other players this summer.

The former Bentonville standout saw his first action in the Perfect Timing Collegiate League this week, and he fell a triple short of the cycle in Perfect Timing Red's 7-2 victory Thursday over Perfect Timing Cardinal at Tyson Park.

"My sister lives in Texas, and I hadn't seen her in about a year," Golden said about his absence. "She's in nursing school, so I wanted to take the only opportunity I was going to have to see her. It's probably going to be another year before I see her again."

Golden, a Central Missouri signee is trying to make up for the lost time caused by a coronavirus-shortened season at Bentonville. He also lost valuable practice time during the pandemic because his younger sister had heart surgery.

"I wasn't able to get out as much as everybody else because I didn't want to get her sick," Golden said. "I'm just grinding to make up for the lost time, and it's really paying off.

"I've been trying to get into the weight room a lot. I'm trying to get as many reps as I can off the tee, taking friends out to catch some [bull]pens -- get whatever I can in."

Golden was still looking for his first hit in league play as he drew a walk in his only plate appearance Monday, then went 0 for 1 and was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's action. The first hit came Thursday in the first inning as he hit an opposite-field two-out single to drive in Grant Jones that gave Red 1-0 lead.

He highlighted Red's three-run third when a double to left-center field drove in Nathan Lyons and Jones, and he later scored on Joe Brown's single to make it 4-0. After Cardinal pulled within 4-2, Golden picked up third hit as he belted a solo home run over the left-field fence.

"I'm just doing what I do -- not think and drive the ball, hit the ball as hard as I can and see if the results pay off," Golden said. "The first at-bat, I was doing everything I can just to get that run in. The first pitch was a fastball, a pretty good one, but the next pitch he left it on the outside of the plate. So I put my barrel out there, let the magic happen and it worked.

"The next couple at-bats, I said I had it under control. We put some space between us and them on the scoreboard, and I was able to do what I wanted to do -- hit the ball hard. I thought I had a home run in me every time I stepped to the plate, but off the bat on that third hit, I knew it was gone. It felt good."

Golden, who was catching bullpen sessions with pitchers from both teams, had a chance to complete the cycle when he came to the plate in the seventh. Instead, he drew a walk against Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps to reach base for the fourth time.

"The person who walked me? He's a pretty good pitcher for the Arkansas Razorbacks," Golden said. "He's got a nasty two-seam on him, a great curveball. I was just in there, trying not to think and trying to swing the bat.

"I was hoping to get a better opportunity to get a swing off, but seeing that kind of pitching will help me get ready for the future."

Levi Bennett was the only other Red player with multiple hits as he had two of his team's nine hits.

Sandlot Gray 7, PT Grey 0

Kaden Alexander allowed 2 hits over 5 innings and struck out 7 in a victory against Perfect Timing Grey.

Gus Collins pitched two scoreless innings to keep the shutout intact.

Scott Torkleson was 2-for-3 and Josh Cox drove in a pair of runs for Sandlot Gray.

Cody Smith and Clay Cross had the only hits for PT Grey.