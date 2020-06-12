School district gets probation 2nd year

The Arkansas Board of Education voted Thursday to label the state-controlled Lee County School District as a district on probation for the second-consecutive year for violating a state standard for school accreditation.

In the just-completed school year, the Marianna-based school system failed to administer a state-required English proficiency exam, the ELPA21, to students who are not native English speakers and are learning the language.

With the district's two years of probationary status, the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has established a plan of corrective action for the district, giving it a final 2019-20 label of Accredited-Corrective Action.

Additionally, the Lee County district's Anna Strong Learning Academy was cited by the board for failing to provide a language-support program to 12 students who are English-language learners. The school's label is not as severe as the district's because the school didn't have a violation the previous year. The school's final label for the school year will also be Accredited-Corrective Action.

The Education Board vote comes at a time in which the district has also struggled with financial management and changing leadership. Willie Murdock became the state-appointed superintendent of the district last month. She succeeded Zrano Bowles, who was appointed by state Education Commissioner Johnny Key in 2019.

The board is obligated by state law and rules to take action against a district on probationary status unless it concludes that external forces beyond the district's control prevented compliance.

A 14-page plan of corrective actions for the district and the school deal with both the testing and the educational programming.

The portion of the corrective plan focusing on testing calls for the district to follow all rules, procedures, applicable manuals and policies. It also calls for the district to appropriately train district personnel on giving the state-required exams to English learners. The district must submit a district schedule for all required state tests, as well as a schedule for training staff on state required testing and evidence that the training took place. Additionally the district must ensure accurate coding of students. In testing, the district must ensure allowable accommodations are provided for the students.

Some of the required actions in regard to providing education support to English learners includes designation of a trained coordinator and analysis of testing results to determine their needs.