Seattle's 'Autonomous Zone' experiments in life minus police

Mark Henry Jr. (center) a Black Lives Matter leader, speaks Thursday in a doorway of the Seattle Police Department East Precinct building, which has been boarded up and all but abandoned by police after weekend protests. (AP/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE -- On the streets next to a police precinct in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, protesters and officers spent a week locked in a nightly cycle of standoffs, at times ending with clouds of tear gas.

But facing a growing backlash over its dispersal tactics in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, the Seattle Police Department this week offered a concession: Officers would abandon their precinct, board up the windows and let the protesters have free rein outside.

In a neighborhood that is the heart of the city's art and culture -- threatened these days as rising tech wealth brings in gentrification -- protesters seized the moment. They reversed the barricades to shield the liberated streets and laid claim to several city blocks, now known as the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone."

"This space is now property of the Seattle people," read a banner on the front entrance of the empty police station. The entire area was now a homeland for racial justice -- and, depending on the protester one talked to, perhaps something more.

What has emerged is an experiment in life without the police -- part street festival, part commune. Hundreds have gathered to hear speeches, poetry and music. On Tuesday night, dozens of people sat in the middle of an intersection to watch 13th, the Ava DuVernay film about the criminal-justice system's effect on black Americans.

On Wednesday, children made chalk drawings in the middle of the street.

One block had a designated smoking area. Another had a medic station. At the "No Cop Co-op," people could pick up a free LaCroix sparkling water or a snack. No currency was accepted, but across the street, in a nod to capitalism, a bustling stand was selling $6 hot dogs. It was dealing in U.S. dollars.

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump called for government leaders to crack down on the protesters, declaring on Twitter that "Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle."

Trump said protesters were taunting government leaders.

"Take back your city NOW," Trump wrote in a tweet directed at Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee. "If you don't do it, I will. This is not a game."

Durkan responded with a tweet of her own: "Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker."

The protest zone has increasingly functioned with the tacit blessing of the city. Harold Scoggins, the fire chief, was there Wednesday, chatting with protesters, helping set up a call with the Police Department and making sure the area had portable toilets and sanitation services.

"I have no idea where we're headed," Scoggins said in an interview. "We've been working step by step on how to build a relationship, build trust in small things, so we can figure this out together."

The demonstrators also have been trying to figure it out, with various factions voicing different priorities. A list of three demands was posted prominently on a wall: One, defund the Police Department; two, fund community health; and three, drop all criminal charges against protesters.

But on a nearby fence, there was a list of five demands. Online was a list of 30.

Elsewhere, authorities are investigating interference with police radio communications, websites and networks used by law enforcement and other officials during the recent protests.

Although the efforts to disrupt police radios and take down websites in Minnesota, Illinois and Texas aren't considered difficult hacks, federal intelligence officials warned that law enforcement officials should be ready for such tactics as protests continue.

Authorities have not yet identified anyone responsible, but officials were particularly concerned by interruptions to police radio frequencies during the last weekend of May as dispatchers tried to direct responses to protests.

During protests in Dallas on May 31, someone gained access to the police department's unencrypted radio frequency and disrupted officers' communications by playing music over their radios, according to a June 1 intelligence assessment from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Baker of The New York Times; and by Acacia Coronado, Kathleen Foody and Jake Bleiberg of The Associated Press.