Space on Little Rock’s Main Street opening to outdoor diners

Seven food purveyors on Little Rock’s Main Street south of Interstate 30 are banding together under the auspices of Little Rock Downtown Partnership to create the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room: 20 tents with chairs and tables on the parking lot at 1301 Main St.

Jack Sundell, who operates The Root, 1500 Main St., and Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, 1220 Main St., is spearheading the project with the help of Downtown Partnership’s Gabe Holmstrom.

Also participating: South on Main, 1304 Main St.; Esters, 1214 Main St.; Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, 1318 Main St.; Community Bakery, 1200 Main St.; and Loblolly Creamery, 1400 Main St.

Starting today, the outdoor space will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

Customers will order food to-go from the restaurant and carry it across the street to the tents. Holmstrom said there will be six seats at each table, and the tables will be far enough apart to observe social distancing.

Downtown Little Rock has supplied the most of the tents and all the tables, chairs, sandbags and barricade sections for the perimeter.

“It’ll be a place to go after you get takeout,” Sundell said. At some point, he said, it might even be possible to get the restaurants to bring the food to the diners, adding, “We are all doing delivery anyway.”

“The goal is to give restaurant patrons a place to sit that isn’t dine-in and doesn’t require service,” Sundell explained in an email to SoMA merchants. “The involved restaurants will share staffing responsibilities, which will include making sure patrons follow guidelines, asking patrons to clean up after themselves and sanitizing their seating area after they’ve left.”

At present, tent diners will not be able to order, carry or consume alcoholic beverages because the parking lot is not physically adjacent to any establishment with a permit. Anybody drinking in the tents will basically be drinking in public, which is against the law.

However, Sundell said, the restaurateurs are seeking a temporary entertainment district permit from the city with hopes of an expedited process.

SoMa 501, a neighborhood nonprofit, is covering the cost of a banner. Rocktown Distillery is supplying hand sanitizer. Parking lot owner Rusty Thompson is providing the space at no charge, Sundell said. And the Quapaw Central Business Improvement District is providing lights.

Approval for the project came as part of Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s temporary outdoor dining initiative; the Capitol Zoning Commission has issued a renewable eight-week temporary permit, he said.