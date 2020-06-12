State adds to 2020-21 plans for schools

The Arkansas Board of Education holds its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday. Education Secretary Johnny Key and board member Diane Zook, the outgoing chairwoman, participated in person from the Arch Ford Education Building boardroom. Most state board members and outside speakers participated via Zoom. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cynthia Howell)

Arkansas education leaders Thursday elaborated on earlier announced plans for the resumption of on-campus instruction in the 2020-21 school year, including how schools can respond if a covid-19 outbreak requires sending some or all students and teachers back home for online teaching and learning.

State Division of Elementary and Secondary Education staff members presented to Arkansas Board of Education members a set of waivers of state education rules and laws that schools and school systems are most likely to need to carry out the new Arkansas Ready for Learning Plan.

The set of waivers -- to be approved en masse for interested districts by the Education Board later this month -- would relax some instructional time requirements, suspend elements of district policy-setting procedures, alter terms of employee contracts and loosen legal mandates for pupil recess time.

The Arkansas Ready for Learning Plan -- introduced last week -- calls on the state's school systems to prepare for the coming school year with strategies for traditional classroom instruction and online instruction -- with the flexibility to pivot from one to the other or blend them.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The nontraditional planning for the coming school year comes in the midst of the coronavirus global pandemic that resulted in Gov. Asa Hutchinson closing schools in mid-March for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. Arkansas' more than 470,000 elementary, middle and high school students, along with their teachers, were directed to do their school work at home using online or paper packets of lessons.

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key discounted the perception that preparation for blended learning academic program means that school will be online.

"That is not at all what blended learning is," he said. "We intend for school to be back in session in August. We intend for school to be back in session on-site as normal as possible given the guidance we have from the Health Department. They have been very diligent about the guidance they provide."

Key read a statement developed with help from the state Health Department to downplay reports from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and social media that the return to school will necessitate every student having to wear a mask at all times or that desks have to be 6 feet apart or that school cafeterias must be closed.

"Those are not anything we put out," he said. "We need to make it very clear: the plan is to be in school. The plan is not to extend what we did in the last nine weeks and keep that going in the fall."

Key's prepared statement noted that when schools reopen in mid-August, Health Department guidance will be applied to the extent practical.

[DOCUMENT: Arkansas Department of Education covid-19 waivers » arkansasonline.com/612waiver/]

"Requirements for physical distancing may not be feasible in all situations in every school facility or on school buses, but all efforts possible should be made to observe physical distancing," he read. "School district personnel will be given the resources and tools to help keep students, teachers and support personnel safe. Safety precautions may include wearing face coverings when physical distancing is not possible, and everyone will be encouraged to stay home when they are sick."

Although the intent is to have on-site school, Key said every school system must be prepared in the event a temporary online school program becomes necessary. He also urged the school systems to form a local Ready for Learning Plan committee to help with the opening and operating of schools.

Not every decision can come out of the division or from the state Board of Education, he said.

Courtney Salas-Ford, an attorney for the elementary and secondary education division, described the set of waivers of state education laws and rules as a streamlining of an already-existing process for excusing individual school districts from some laws and rules at the request of the school systems.

Charter school statutes authorize waivers for the open-enrollment charter systems, as does Act 1240 of 2015 for the traditional districts. The requested waivers are subject to approval of the state Education Board, just as applications by school systems for the block of waivers will be.

Salas-Ford said school systems will have the option to submit a form of assurances and applications seeking the set of waivers to the state agency by June 26 for action by the state board before July 1.

If the waiver requests are approved, the districts will incorporate them and how they will be used to support a blended learning system into their annual district support plans. Those annual district support plans, which are also to include this year provisions for teacher training and a stakeholder communication plan, must be posted on a district's website by Sept. 1. The plans will be reviewed for compliance by the state agency at that time.

The set of identified waivers is narrowly tailored and avoids giving broad, blanket exemptions of laws and rules, Salas-Ford said. Some of the waivers would apply only on days or on portions of days when online lessons are primarily delivered through technology-based means.

One of the waivers will enable districts to assign teachers non-instructional duties during the school day for more than the current 60 minutes per week limit that can be assigned without additional pay to the employee. That waiver could be used by districts to call on teachers to assist with sanitizing the school or other tasks related to preventing the spread of the covid-19 infection.

Another waiver will enable school systems to adopt policies to go into effect right away -- without first acquiring approval of the policy change from a district's personnel policy committees.

In the event of online learning, waivers will allow districts to provide a school day that varies from the standard six hours per day of instruction or 30 hours per week.

Districts will not be required to provide 40 minutes of recess on days or parts of days when technology-based instruction is being used. Similarly, districts won't be required to provide a 30-minute, duty-free lunch to teachers who are providing instruction from an off-site location. Nor will districts be required to provide 200 minutes of planning time each week to teachers providing instruction from an off-campus location.

Employees will not be required to use their personal and sick leave time to work from an off-campus site.

If a teacher in grades five through 12 agrees to teach more than the state-set maximum student limit, that maximum limit can be exceeded.

There are also waivers of class size limits within the block of waivers being offered to school systems.

In response to Education Board questions Thursday about teacher review of the waivers, Key said a Teacher Leadership Advisory Committee did review them and offered adjustments to them.

Diane Zook of Little Rock and Melbourne, whose term on the Education Board expires this month, called the initiative a huge undertaking but one that is putting students first.