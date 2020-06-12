Syrian premier fired amid economic crisis

Syrian President Bashar Assad, who fired his prime minister Thursday, is facing a deepening economic crisis that has protesters taking to the streets. (AP/SANA)

DAMASCUS, Syria -- Syrian President Bashar Assad on Thursday fired his prime minister, a month ahead of elections and as the economic crisis worsens and public anger rises in the territory under his control.

Assad also appointed the current minister of water resources to replace Imad Khamis, who had been the premier since 2016. The Syrian president asked Hussein Arnous to replace Khamis as interim premier until parliament elections are held in July and a new government comes in.

Assad's surprise decision to fire Khamis comes amid a deepening economic crisis that Assad's government is grappling with while public anger has spilled over into the streets. Such protest scenes have not been seen in government-held areas since the early days of the civil war that has ravaged the country over the past decade.

In a rare public demonstration in the southern Syrian city of Sweida, dozens took to the streets Sunday to demand the ouster of Assad.

Their protest on Sunday was the first of three in recent days. Protesters are voicing their anger at the government, which they blame for the collapse of the country's economy after years of civil war.

"This uprising is the natural response to the situation that we have reached," said one protester, who spoke via Facebook Messenger and declined to be named because speaking to a journalist could lead to arrest. "Sweida has not even witnessed that many military confrontations, yet it, much as all of Syria, is facing a dire economic situation resulting from the regime's corruption."

Another protester said the plunging pound had reduced his mother and father's combined salary to the equivalent of $40 a month, placing many daily goods out of reach.

"We don't get paid thousands of dollars. We get tens of dollars -- how is that supposed to allow a family to live?" he asked. "How is the regime planning to fix this situation? The corrupt businessmen have not gone anywhere, and the sanctions are not going to go anywhere if he stays in power."

There was no explanation for the sacking of Khamis, but the move appeared aimed at deflecting public anger, which has regularly targeted the prime minister but rarely the president himself. In the month's time that he has in office, it remains unclear what the interim prime minister can do to try to salvage the staggering economic downturn.

The economic meltdown comes ahead of looming new U.S. sanctions against any entity or country that does business with the Syrian government. The new sanctions are due to take effect in the second half of June but they have shaken the already teetering economy. Known as the U.S. Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, the sanctions are expected to worsen the already dire economic situation in Syria, where more than 80% of the people live below the poverty line.

The national currency, the Syrian pound, has tumbled in recent weeks, reaching a record low to the dollar. The pound, which traded at 47 pounds to the dollar before the 2011 uprising, plunged to over 3,000 for a dollar this week. Prices of basic goods have skyrocketed while some staples have disappeared from the market as merchants and the public struggled to keep up with the rising cost of living.

The currency has regained some of its strength over the past 24 hours as Syrian Central Bank officials said they have taken measures against currency manipulation and actions to prop up the currency.

The U.S. Embassy in Syria tweeted Wednesday that the Assad government is responsible for the country's economic meltdown, accusing it of squandering millions each month on a "needless war." Washington will continue its targeted sanctions and increased economic pressure on Assad's government, it said, "until there is irreversible progress on the political process," including a nationwide cease-fire.

Information for this article was contributed by Albert Aji and Sarah El Deeb of The Associated Press; and by Sarah Dadouch and Asser Khattab of The Washington Post.