The King of Staten Island

Judd Apatow made his mark in the mid-aughts depicting the comic foibles of a series of man-children -- the nebbish innocent (Steve Carrell) in The 40-Year-Old Virgin; the reluctant young father-to-be (Seth Rogen) in Knocked Up; the jaded comedian (Adam Sandler) in Funny People; even as a kind of surrogate avatar of himself (Paul Rudd) in This Is 40 -- so you can imagine his face lighting up at the prospect of this project, all about a stoner man-child with a tragic past who needs to learn how to grow up and take responsibility for himself. But the choice of subject for this latest installment of the Apatow Treatment is a bit of a trickier deal than just casting Seth Rogen and being done with it.

What to make of the film's star, Pete Davidson, known for his ongoing stint with SNL, and a penchant for improbable high-profile romances, along with his apparent emotional instability? Like a quilt of many different fabrics, the dude is a patchwork of competing elements. He's got the classic screwball mug of a Borscht Belt yukster; the vibrant, nearly full-body tatts of an NBA player; and the deep-set, wounded eyes of an 8-year-old. With his heavy lips, and exaggerated cartoon-like aspect, he reminds a bit of a kind of Millennial Jerry Lewis, but with something deeper at play, as if his dopey spaceman bit were a shield from everything painful around him. Famously, he also has good reason to protect himself: His father, a fireman from Staten Island, was a first responder during 9/11, and lost his life trying to get people safely out of World Trade Center as it collapsed.

Utilizing another standard Apatow-trope, the film is peppered with bits of autobiography, played out as an attempt at catharsis. Davidson plays Scott, a 24-year-old stoner and would-be tattoo artist, whose firefighter dad died in action when he was 7, and who lives with his widowed mother, Margie (Marisa Tomei), and college-bound younger sister, Claire (Apatow's own daughter, Maude). Scott is affable, but almost utterly bereft of direction or motivation. He hangs with his fellow pack of stoner friends, occasionally hooks up with Kelsey (Bel Powley), a girl he's known since fourth grade, and wanders around the contours of his life like a dimly amused spectator, expecting his mom to cover his life-deficiencies for him at every turn.

When he attempts to give a tattoo to a 9-year-old kid named Harold (Luke David Blumm), the kid's father, Ray (Bill Burr), also a firefighter, comes storming over to their house to berate the family for allowing this to happen, and ends up taking a shine to Margie. As the two strike up a romance, Margie's first in the 17 years since her husband died, Scott gets increasingly discombobulated, and begins to feel like an outsider with his own mother, putting his hurt and bitterness toward Ray, the man he sees as an interloper. When she eventually throws both of them out of her house after they brawl, Scott has nowhere to go but to crash reluctantly at Ray's station house, where he begins to embark on the obligatory journey of self-appraisal and responsibility-taking that closes nearly every Apatow excursion.

There are things working in the film's favor, not the least of which is Davidson, who plays a mildly altered version of himself -- Scott even shares his real-life suffering from Krohn's disease -- with a charming guilelessness. We have definitely seen this sort of character from Apatow before, but never one with as tragic a backstory as Davidson has. This is a performer whose every aspect has seemingly been revealed in the public sphere through his own social media accounts -- once back in 2018, he posted to Instagram his feelings of suicide -- and many of his high-profile, if short-lived romances, including Ariana Grande (who wrote a song about him), Kate Beckinsale, and, most recently, Margaret Qualley. As such, he's almost a character unto himself anyway.

Tomei, as always, is a marvel -- even if her character fluctuates through unjustified attitude swings solely to serve the plot -- and the sense of firefighting camaraderie -- smartly casting Steve Buscemi, himself a former firefighter, as the engine captain -- offers up a certain amount of poignancy. Otherwise, though, it's pretty thin, and not just because Apatow's once-popular brand of gross-out comedy feels so spent at this point.

There's a story here, and a compelling one, about the nature of grief, and what synapses we are forced to shut down in order to manage it, but Davidson, as individualistic and peculiar as he is, gets reduced to just another primordial Apatow doofus, yet another unevolved man whose superpowers involve off-putting sexual frankness -- for every line that gets a giggle, there are four more designed to revolt -- and the ability to inhale vaped weed in impressive fashion.

At this point, you would want Apatow to show some of the same growth as a filmmaker he keeps demanding from his protagonists, but perhaps that's the point, after all: As long as he can live vicariously through them, it's like he can delay ever having to face himself in the screening room.

The King of Staten Island

83 Cast: Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Maude Apatow, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Ricky Velez, Moises Arias, Lou Wilson, Steve Buscemi

Director: Judd Apatow

Rating: R, for language and drug use throughout, sexual content and some violence/bloody image

Running time: 2 hours, 16 minutes

This film is available for rental on demand from Amazon Prime, Apple TV and other VOD outlets.