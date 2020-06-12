Thicker than water

Old Army buddies (from left) Melvin (Isiah Whitlock Jr.), Eddie (Norm Lewis), Otis (Clarke Peters) and Paul (Delroy Lindo), are joined by Paul’s son David (Jonathan Majors), as they journey back to Vietnam to recover the remains of their old squad leader in Spike Lee’s densely referential and bold action movie, Da 5 Bloods.

Spike Lee's under-seen and underrated World War II movie Miracle at St. Anna begins with a black World War II veteran sitting in his apartment in 1983, watching John Wayne in the 1962 D-Day epic The Longest Day. He regards the screen for a moment, then bitterly remarks to himself, "Pilgrim, we fought for this country too."

Black soldiers haven't exactly been invisible in Hollywood's war movies over the years, but hardly any mainstream films have been focused on the experience of black soldiers. An exception would be Edward Zwick's 1989 Glory, which told the story of the Union Army's first all-black volunteer company during the Civil War. It's significant that Denzel Washington won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in the film; Matthew Broderick was the movie's lead.

While Laurence Fishburn and Forrest Whittaker made big impressions in, respectively, Apocalypse Now and Platoon, most black characters in war movies are treated as expendable extras -- sort of like the way, a character in Lee's current movie charges, our military leaders treated black soldiers in Vietnam, as "cannon fodder" absorbing the worst of the guerrilla war.

It's not a criticism to say Lee is not a subtle filmmaker; he is an unapologetic artist convinced of the correctness of his cause. He knows what he's doing, and intentional about scenes that might be received as inelegant or even awkward. At times he might try to stuff too much into a movie -- that is the problem with Miracle at St. Anna -- but he's incapable of making a dull film.

While his sensibility is inextricably bound up with his blackness, to describe him as a black filmmaker is as unimaginative as describing Faulkner as a Southern writer. Lee isn't the "black" Woody Allen or Martin Scorsese; he's an American original. His style is blunt and confrontational, but not unconsidered. Sometimes I think a better "white" analogue to Lee than the usual points of comparison might be Charles Bukowski or Kurt Vonnegut. His truth-telling is plain-spoken; his arguments difficult to deny.

It's not supposed to reassure you.

All that said, Da 5 Bloods does seem to spend a little too much of its pent-up energy in discretionary asides. There might be two or three too many characters and could have benefited from some surgical trimming (it's about half an hour too long).

But it's also powerful, particularly in its quieter moments, and there are flashes of genuinely brilliant filmmaking here. This is a movie that will be talked about for a while, and while it won't quite have the impact on the culture that 2018's BlacKkKlansman did (in part because Da 5 Bloods follows BlacKkKlansman), it is every bit as good a movie.

On the other hand, you can't watch this film without considering the evidence of the past couple of weeks, the killings (lynchings?) of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Aubrey and the subsequent protests in the streets. Lee added documentary footage to BlacKkKlansman after the Unite the Right in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017; here he opens the film with clips of Muhammad Ali talking about his refusal to go to Vietnam to kill people who never denied his humanity.

Angela Davis, Malcolm X and Kwame Ture also turn up in the opening montage before the aspect ratio blows out and the crystalline hyper-sharpness of HD video puts us inside a luxury hotel in south Asia where four old Army buddies -- Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) -- are meeting in preparation for one more mission in country.

They have returned to the scene of a war they fought nearly 50 years ago to retrieve the body of their old squad leader "Stormin'" Norman (Chadwick Boseman), who, in addition to being "best damn soldier that ever lived," served as a father figure to the guys, raising their consciousness and teaching them black history even as he showed them how to get out of that dirty little war alive. They all did, but he didn't.

There's another reason for them to go back: Deep in the jungle, they had hidden a cache of gold bullion the U.S. government meant to use to pay off cooperative villages in Laos. They meant to come back after the war and retrieve it -- Norman justified their keeping it, characterizing it as reparation for the indignities black people had suffered in America.

At first it seems the gold might be a secondary issue for the veterans. Paul was especially close to Norman and cares more about bringing his bones home to Arlington National than the loot, Eddie is apparently well-off enough to finance the whole expedition on his black American Express card, Melvin seems more interested in the fellowship, and Otis, well, he's played by Clarke Peters, so he simply exudes decency.

But he also has other business in Vietnam; he looks up his old girlfriend, a former prostitute who has done well for herself and has the sort of unsavory connections that can help with smuggling gold out of the country. Otis retains some fondness for her, and he's surprised to learn she has a half-black daughter.

Unfortunately, this potentially rich plot point is pretty quickly dropped, as the boys take a boat upriver into the heart of darkness. (Lee leans hard into the echoes of Apocalypse Now, both visually and with music cues. When "Ride of the Valkyries" started swirling up, I laughed out loud.) And right before they embark on the trip, Otis' honey gives him a Chekovian pistol and reminds him how gold has the power to warp men's minds.

After that point, the film becomes a pretty standard Treasure of the Sierra Madre-influenced story, though it's interrupted now and again by bits of Spikean audacity. In the flashback to the war sequences, Lee doesn't have younger actors play the characters, he simply puts his cast in uniform. You can read this as a reaction to the extensive (and expensive) digital de-aging process that Scorsese employed in The Irishman (in at least one interview Lee has explained that Netflix wouldn't give him $100 million to de-age his actors) or as simply a brilliant idea which removes from the flashback sequences any expectation of naturalism.

So it isn't risible when Norman -- in whom we can catch something of saintly Sgt. Elias (Willem Dafoe) from Platoon -- lectures his troops on Crispus Attucks.

Lee shoots these flashbacks in a boxier aspect ratio, with grainy saturated film, lending it something of an otherworldly, almost Technicolor feel. And Lee has gotten better at filming combat scenes since Miracle at St. Anna. His rhythm is crisper and more chaotic. There's more a sense that bad things might happen.

But new elements get introduced that steal interest for the core story -- Paul, who has the worst case of PTSD among the guys and who has become something of a paranoiac in a MAGA cap (it is to Lee's and Lindo's credit that the character doesn't immediately succumb to caricature), is joined by his semi-estranged son David (Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco) and along the way they encounter a land mine eradication team led by guilty French liberal Mélanie Thierry.

And when the scent of gold gets in the wind, other forces are drawn into the old guys' orbit.

While Lindo and Terry are excellent, Lewis and Whitlock -- who fans of The Wire will recognize as corrupt state senator Clay Davis -- don't have much to hang their characters on. (Lewis gets a single moment but Whitlock, always an enjoyable actor, just seems there to fill out the cast -- he's stuck with the Ernie Hudson in Ghostbusters part.)

On the other hand, this is at heart a heist movie, and if the inevitable gunplay and explosions feel a bit anti-climatic we understand that Lee is simply delivering on a contract. As didactic and startling and abrupt as Da 5 Bloods can be, it seems determined to find and please an audience. It is a success because it allows Lee to stay in the game, to make his points then dance away. He might not be the Greatest, but he's in every fight, and he scores scientifically.

Da 5 Bloods won't knock you out, but it will hurt. It will leave a mark.

Da 5 Bloods

89 Cast: Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Jean Reno, Chadwick Boseman

Director: Spike Lee

Rating: R, for strong violence, grisly images, and pervasive language

Running time: 2 hours, 34 minutes

This film is streaming on Netflix.