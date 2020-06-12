Trump vows use-of-force changes

“We have to respect our police. We have to take care of our police. They’re protecting us. And if they’re allowed to do their job, they’ll do a great job,” President Donald Trump said Thursday in Dallas. He did allow that law enforcement may have some “bad apples.” More photos at arkansasonline.com/612dallas/ (AP/Alex Brandon)

DALLAS -- President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet "current professional standards for the use of force," while criticizing Democrats for broadly branding police as the problem.

He also defended his calls on governors and mayors to stop violent protests that occurred across the country after the death of George Floyd.

He heralded the use of force against violent protesters in Minneapolis, calling it a "beautiful scene" and describing the National Guard's actions "like a knife cutting butter."

"I'll never forget. You saw the scene on that road ... they were lined up. Man, they just walked straight. And yes, there was some tear gas and probably some other things," Trump said in opening remarks at a discussion on policing and race. "And the crowd dispersed and they went through. By the end of that evening, and it was a short evening, everything was fine."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SER_BsEM14k]

Minnesota's governor activated its Guard on May 28 after three nights of protests and violent riots. Trump offered to send the state U.S. military troops. The president has largely condemned the protests, some of which turned into looting and vandalism after dark.

Trump offered few details about the yet-to-be-formalized order during a discussion on race relations and policing before an audience in Dallas. The call for establishing a national use-of-force standard amounted to his first concrete proposal for police changes in response to the national outcry after Floyd's death in a violent encounter with Minneapolis police.

The president also acknowledged that law enforcement agencies may have some "bad apples," but he said it is unfair to broadly paint police officers as bigots.

"We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear," Trump said. "But we'll make no progress and heal no wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racists or bigots. We have to get everybody together. We have to be on the same path."

Trump added, "We have to respect our police. We have to take care of our police. They're protecting us. And if they're allowed to do their job, they'll do a great job."

The president said the nation also needs to bolster its efforts to confront its long-simmering racial relations problems by focusing on inequality.

He said his administration would aggressively pursue economic development in minority communities, confront health care disparities by investing "substantial sums" in minority-serving medical institutions, and improve school choice options.

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown and Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot did not receive invitations to the event, according to their offices. Mayor Eric Johnson was invited but did not attend because of previous commitments, according to an aide.

A senior administration official who briefed reporters ahead of Trump's trip noted other law enforcement officials were in attendance but did not directly respond to a question about why the three officials who are black weren't invited.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/612dallas/]

Trump filled the gathering with police union officials and allies from the black community, including a member of Black Voices for Trump.

Trump, for his part, lashed out at some in the Democratic Party who have called for "defunding the police," a broad call to reframe thinking about how communities should approach public safety.

""Unfortunately there's some trying to stoke division and to push an extreme agenda, which we won't go for, that will produce only more poverty, more crime, more suffering," Trump said. "This includes radical efforts to defund, dismantle and disband the police. They want to get rid of the police."

Glenn Heights, Texas, Police Chief Vernell Dooley urged Trump to increase resources to provide police with more training. "We need training," Dooley said. "This is not the time to defund police departments."

Trump has publicly expressed sympathy for the family of Floyd and suggested that Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, who prosecutors say pressed his knee down on Floyd's neck for several minutes, must have "snapped."

Trump, whose campaign effort has been largely sidelined by the coronavirus, was also holding a high-dollar fundraiser during his visit to Dallas. The intimate event for about 25 supporters was expected to raise $10 million to be split among his campaign, the Republican National Committee and 22 state parties, a GOP official said.

To date, Trump has raised a record-breaking $742 million for his reelection campaign.

Information for this article was contributed by Jake Bleiberg, Zeke Miller and Brian Slodysko of The Associated Press; and by Colby Itkowitz, John Wagner and Matt Viser of The Washington Post.

President Donald Trump applauds as U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a roundtable discussion about "Transition to Greatness: Restoring, Rebuilding, and Renewing," at Gateway Church Dallas, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Dallas.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion about "Transition to Greatness: Restoring, Rebuilding, and Renewing," at Gateway Church Dallas, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Dallas.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)