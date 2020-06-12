Unite for change

I can't stop thinking about the family of George Floyd. He was from the South. He played basketball like me, and he played football like my son. George was a similar age to my son, similar hair, same skin color.

What happened to George could have happened to my son. I could have been the Mama he cried to in his final minutes. Why would that cop--now charged with murder--have treated my son any differently?

That's the problem.

On the first night of protests, I looked to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how he said we're "caught in an inescapable network of mutuality."

That could have been my son. That killing could have been in our community.

Basically, it has been.

Now our community, like so many others in America, is caught in a network which it feels like we cannot escape. We're bonded by a shared pain, one circulated through cell-phone videos and felt through unrecorded injustices long before.

Our community is mobilized in a movement that demands change before election day. This isn't a day when we can make change at the polls, and we can't wait five months.

Our local, state, and national leaders have a big role to play in this crisis, and I believe part of the duty of a leader in this time is to listen to those calling for change. Bring the movement in. Then we must commit to a substantial, ongoing conversation to include plans for change.

That's what I did. Taking extra pandemic precautions, I went to peaceful demonstrations all across central Arkansas to be with those calling for change. The first thing I did was ask the young people gathered there how they were feeling and what change they wanted to see.

@@nepThese are the kind of change-

makers who belong in positions of influence over the system. Creating those positions is hardest at the federal level with officials so far removed from many Americans. As a leader seeking to make change at a national level, I see my role as one that can guide the interaction between the movement and our elected officials in Washington./@@nep

@@nepThese change-makers

belong on advisory boards. We need police accountability commissions with real power and members chosen by and from communities most affected by police. We need to pass real reforms, then keep the members of the movement as part of the system to address the long-standing systemic issues in this country. We have to take action together./@@nep

This is a moment where we cannot give leaders unlimited latitude to wait and spend so much time talking about problems that they forget to implement solutions. This movement is made up of people ready to make change now--a resource untapped and frustrated.

I fear that some of our national leaders are walling themselves off from the community. A barrier was put up in front of the White House to block calls for justice. Our U.S. senator favors military intervention in a movement about violence prevention. Our congressman is absent. I fear our network of mutuality is fraying, and we need to reverse course.

Bring the movement in.

--–––––v–––––--

State Sen. Joyce Elliott of Little Rock is running for Congress in the 2nd District.