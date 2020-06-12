U.S. military chief calls walk an error

WASHINGTON -- The country's top military official apologized Thursday for taking part in President Donald Trump's walk across Lafayette Square after authorities used what some claim was tear gas and rubber bullets to clear the area of protesters.

"I should not have been there," Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a prerecorded video commencement address to National Defense University. "My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics."

His remarks were his first public remarks since Trump's photo opportunity, in which federal authorities removed protesters so that the president could visit and hold up a Bible in front of St. John's Church, which was damaged by protesters the night before.

Trump's walk across Lafayette Square, current and former military leaders say, has started a critical moment of reckoning in the military.

"As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from," Milley said. He said he had been angry about "the senseless and brutal killing of George Floyd," and repeated his opposition to Trump's suggestions that federal troops be deployed nationwide to quell protests.

The general believed that he was accompanying Trump and his entourage to review National Guard troops and other law enforcement personnel outside Lafayette Square, Defense Department officials said.

In the days after the walk to the church, Milley told Trump that he was angered by what had happened. The two had already exchanged words June 1 when Milley engaged the president in a discussion in the Oval Office over whether to send active-duty troops into the streets, according to people in the room.

Milley argued that the scattered fires and looting in some places were dwarfed by the peaceful protests and should be handled by the states, which command local law officers.

Trump acquiesced, but he has continued to hold out the threat of sending active-duty troops.

Last week, Defense Secretary Mark Esper called a news conference to announce that he, too, opposed invoking the 1807 Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty troops across the country to quell protests, a line that a number of U.S. military officials said they would not cross.

Esper has not said publicly that he erred by being with Trump for the walk to the church. However, he said at a news conference last week that when they left the White House he thought they were going to inspect damage in the square and at the church, and mingle with National Guard troops in the area.

The president, aides say, has been furious with Esper and Milley since then. Defense Department officials say they are unsure how long either will last in their jobs.

Since Monday, Milley has spoken with lawmakers, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Sen. Charles Schumer of New York, both Democrats. He has also spoken with many of his predecessors, as well as with Republican congressional leaders, according to people with knowledge of the conversations. In most of the exchanges, Milley said he deeply regretted the park incident.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he agreed with Milley's comments -- "in both substance and spirit."

Graham, a former Air Force lawyer, wrote on Twitter that Milley is "a tremendous military leader who understands the long tradition of maintaining an apolitical nonpartisan military."

TRUMP SPEECH

This will be the backdrop for Trump's visit Saturday to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he will deliver a commencement address to 1,105 graduating cadets. Milley is not expected to accompany the president -- nor is Esper, a West Point graduate.

Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, the superintendent at West Point, said in an interview Thursday that he is honored by Trump's visit. Asked whether the current turmoil changes the environment around commencement, Williams said he has instructed cadets to try to tune out the political debates.

"They're going to lead our nation's sons and daughters and support our Constitution, defend it and perhaps even die for it," Williams said. "I've told them to focus on the things you can control. These young men and women will carry our values and our ideals all around the world. We're steadfast on those things, despite what may be happening around them."

During last week's unrest, Williams, the first black officer to command West Point in its 218-year history, implored all students and faculty members to commit themselves to eradicating racial bias and building cohesion in their community through kindness and compassion.

"All these men and women are going to be leaders with character," Williams said. "Character is really what we focus on here, and it's superordinate to the other pillars."

In a letter posted Thursday on the Medium website, hundreds of West Point alumni cautioned the class of 2020 to uphold their oath to the Constitution, not to any political party or leader.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump's speech will focus on congratulating the cadets on their accomplishments, although he said the remarks were still being drafted and subject to change.

"It's a commencement address, and the focus should be on the cadets, not on anything else," Deere said.

MITIGATING DAMAGE

A combat veteran who peppers his speech with references to the history of warfare, Milley has usually gotten along with Trump, mixing banter and bluntness when he speaks to his boss, officials say. The general went against the wishes of his own father -- who fought at Iwo Jima as a Marine -- when he joined the Army.

In the tumultuous hours and days since the walk across Lafayette Park, Milley has taken pains to mitigate the damage. Two days after the episode, Milley released a letter that reminded the troops that their military was supposed to protect the right to freedom of speech. He added a handwritten codicil to his letter, some of it straying outside the margins: "We all committed our lives to the idea that is America -- we will stay true to that oath and the American people."

"We must hold dear the principle of an apolitical military that is so deeply rooted in the very essence of our republic," he said. "It takes time and work and effort, but it may be the most important thing each and every one of us does every single day."

During his speech Thursday at National Defense University, Milley, after expressing his disgust over the video of the killing of Floyd, spoke at length about the issue of race, both in the military and in civilian society.

Milley called on the military to address issues of systemic racism in the armed forces, where 43% of the enlisted troops are members of minority groups, but only a handful are in the ranks of senior leadership.

"The Navy and Marine Corps have no African-Americans serving above the two-star level, and the Army has just one African-American four-star," he said, referring to officers who are generals and admirals. "We all need to do better."

The Marine Corps last week moved ahead with a ban on public displays of the Confederate Army battle flag on its bases, and the Navy this week said that it plans a similar ban for its bases, ships and planes.

INQUIRY UNDERWAY

Separately, the National Guard is now engaged in an investigation of the havoc a week ago Monday in downtown Washington.

There has been a torrent of criticism from Congress, senior retired military officers and Guard members themselves since more than 5,000 Guard troops -- from the District of Columbia and a dozen states -- were rushed to the streets of the capital to help in the crackdown on mostly peaceful protesters and occasional violent rioters and looters.

The D.C. Guard has halted recruiting efforts, and at least four National Guard troops have tested positive for the coronavirus.

D.C. Guard members, typically deployed to help after hurricanes, floods and other natural disasters, say they feel demoralized and exhausted. More than 60% are members of minority groups, and one soldier said he and some fellow troops were so ashamed in taking part against the protests that they have kept it from family members.

"Typically, as the D.C. National Guard, we are viewed as the heroes," said another soldier, 1st Lt. Malik Jenkins-Bey, 42, who was the acting commander of the 273rd Military Police Company during the first days of the protests. But last week was different, he said.

"It's a very tough conversation to have when a soldier turns to me and they're saying, 'Hey sir, you know my cousin was up there yelling at me, that was my neighbor, my best friend from high school,'" said Jenkins-Bey, who is black.

Interviews with two dozen military officials as well as texts, internet chats, audio recordings, emails and documents obtained by The New York Times also show that:

m Senior Army leaders -- in an effort to prevent what they feared would be a calamitous outcome if Trump ordered combat troops from the 82nd Airborne Division, holding just outside city limits, into the streets -- leaned heavily on the Guard to prove that it could do the job without active-duty forces.

m Some of the Guard soldiers were just out of basic training, and others had no experience in controlling disturbances in the streets. Guard soldiers were allowed to drive heavy vehicles on the streets without the usual licensing.

ARMY FALLOUT

In the next days, the Army is expected to release the results of a preliminary investigation into why the helicopters -- a Black Hawk and, in particular, a Lakota with the Red Cross emblem designating it a medical helicopter -- came to be used in Washington.

Ryan McCarthy, the Army secretary, acknowledged that he gave the order for the helicopters to respond, but by the time that order reached the pilots, officials said, it was interpreted as high profile and urgent to disrupt the protests. Officials expect the pilots who flew the helicopters to receive some type of punishment.

And when National Guard officials requested written guidance allowing troops without military licenses to drive armored vehicles around Washington, the officer in charge of the task force, Brig. Gen. Robert Ryan, said it was a verbal order from the Army's chief of staff, Gen. James McConville. Written confirmation never came, and a Defense Department official with direct knowledge of the situation said McConville never gave such an order.

The D.C. National Guard did not respond to a request for comment.

On May 31, some demonstrators had hurled projectiles at police and other law enforcement authorities. The night before that, six National Guard troops had been injured -- five hit in the legs with bricks and one hit in the head.

Information for this article was contributed by Helene Cooper, Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Eric Schmitt of The New York Times; by Robert Burns of The Associated Press; and by Philip Rucker, Missy Ryan, Dan Lamothe, Paul Kane and Julie Tate The Washington Post.