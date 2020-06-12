U.S. readies sanctions over war-crimes investigation of forces

With Secretary of State Mike Pompeo behind him Thursday in Washington, Attorney General William Barr talks about an executive order President Donald Trump signed imposing economic sanctions against International Criminal Court employees investigating U.S. troops for potential war crimes in Afghanistan. Barr accused Russia of manipulating the court. (AP/Yuri Gripas)

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration will issue economic sanctions against international officials who are investigating possible war crimes by U.S. troops in Afghanistan and bar them from entering the United States, senior officials announced Thursday.

President Donald Trump ordered the restrictions as a warning to the International Criminal Court, where investigators claim they have collected evidence of crimes against humanity -- including torture and rape -- by U.S. forces in Afghanistan and in CIA interrogation facilities abroad.

The sanctions and visa restrictions were announced by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Attorney General William Barr and Robert O'Brien, the White House national security adviser.

"We are concerned that adversary nations are manipulating the International Criminal Court by encouraging these allegations against United States personnel," the Trump administration said in a statement.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dvS38yA_FU]

It also cited "strong reason to believe there is corruption and misconduct" by the court and its chief prosecutor, "calling into question the integrity of its investigation into American service members."

In Thursday's announcement at the State Department, Barr said U.S. officials are concerned that Russia is trying to manipulate the court.

The United States is not a signatory to the International Criminal Court, which was created in 2002 to investigate crimes against humanity and genocide, and is based in The Hague, in the Netherlands. But U.S. citizens can be subject to its jurisdiction if the court is investigating crimes in countries that have joined, including Afghanistan.

Afghan officials also have objected to the inquiry and said they are independently investigating possible war crimes.

Pompeo denounced the tribunal as a "kangaroo court" that has been unsuccessful and inefficient in its mandate to prosecute war crimes. He said that the U.S. would punish the court employees for any investigation or prosecution of Americans in Afghanistan and added that they could also be banned for prosecuting Israelis for alleged abuses against Palestinians.

"It gives us no joy to punish them," Pompeo said. "But we cannot allow [International Criminal Court] officials and their families to come to the United States to shop and travel and otherwise enjoy American freedoms as these same officials seek to prosecute the defender of those very freedoms."

Pompeo's comments were echoed by Esper, Barr and O'Brien, who spoke at a State Department announcement of the new measures. Barr announced that the U.S. would investigate possible corruption within the tribunal's hierarchy that he said raised suspicions that Russia and other adversaries could be interfering in the investigatory process.

Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, accused the court of fabricating "outlandish charges" against his country, and praised the U.S. for standing up for what he called truth and justice.

Last year, Pompeo revoked the visa of the court's chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, after she had signaled her intent to pursue the allegations. He also vowed to revoke visas for anyone involved in an investigation against U.S. citizens.

Bensouda has said that the court had enough information to prove that U.S. forces had "committed acts of torture, cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity, rape and sexual violence" in Afghanistan in 2003 and 2004, and later in clandestine CIA facilities in Poland, Romania and Lithuania -- all three countries that are party to the international court.

Since taking office, Trump has withdrawn from the Paris climate accord, the Iran nuclear deal and two arms-control treaties with Russia. He has pulled the U.S. out of the U.N. Human Rights Council and the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, threatened to leave the International Postal Union and announced an end to cooperation with the World Health Organization.

The American Civil Liberties Union suggested it might seek legal recourse and said the order was "a dangerous display of his contempt for human rights and those working to uphold them."

Information for this article was contributed by Lara Jakes and Edward Wong of The New York Times; and by Deb Riechmann and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.