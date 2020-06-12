U.S. reverses, drops Iran-sanctions case

A New York federal judge scolded prosecutors for possibly withholding evidence against an Iranian businessman convicted of being a key link in growing ties between Iran and fellow U.S. adversary Venezuela.

In an unusual reversal, prosecutors last week dismissed charges against Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad, who had been found guilty in March of using a network of front companies to funnel through U.S. banks more than $115 million in payments related to a construction project in Venezuela to his family’s business in Iran, in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Sadr had been free awaiting sentencing in August, when he faced a maximum of 125 years in prison for charges including money laundering, bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

In March, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman praised the work of law enforcement officials who tried Sadr, saying in a news release that his conviction “shows that U.S. economic sanctions against Iran are for real, and violators will be exposed and prosecuted.”

But in a filing last week, Berman revealed there were “disclosure-related issues” that came up before, during and after the trial that would have altered Sadr’s defense. As a result, he said the government “has determined that it would not be in the interests of justice to further prosecute this case.”

In response to the request, Judge Alison Nathan on Tuesday reprimanded Berman for the sudden reversal. In a nine-point memo, she ordered prosecutors to identify all evidence that may have been withheld, which attorneys were involved in the investigation and whether there was any misconduct.

Nathan said recent developments “raised serious concerns about the conduct of the government.”

Sadr attorney Brian Heberlig said in an email that he was pleased prosecutors decided to drop the case but was “disheartened by the significant disclosure violations that led to this extraordinary request.”

“Ali Sadr would have been exonerated by the jury had there been a level playing field and deserves to have the verdict set aside,” Heberlig said.