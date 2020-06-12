Virus surges raise alarm anew

Guests wearing masks stroll through SeaWorld as it reopened with new safety measures in place Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The park had been closed since mid-March to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

NEW YORK -- States are rolling back lockdowns, but the coronavirus isn't done with the U.S., as the country Thursday surpassed the milestone of 2 million cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Cases are rising in nearly half of the states, according to an Associated Press analysis, a worrying trend that could intensify as people return to work and venture out during the summer.

In Arizona, hospitals have been told to prepare for the worst. Texas has more hospitalized covid-19 patients than at any time before. And the governor of North Carolina said recent jumps caused him to rethink plans to reopen schools or businesses.

There is no single reason for the surges. In some cases, more testing has revealed more cases. In others, local outbreaks are big enough to push statewide tallies higher. But experts think at least some are because of lifting stay-at-home orders, school and business closures, and other restrictions put in place during the spring to stem the virus's spread.

The increase in infections pulled stocks down sharply Thursday on Wall Street, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 1,800 points lower and giving the S&P 500 its worst day in nearly three months. The infections deflated recent optimism that the economy could recover quickly from its worst crisis in decades.

"It is a disaster that spreads," said Dr. Jay Butler, who oversees coronavirus response work at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "It's not like there's an entire continental seismic shift and everyone feels the shaking all at once."

That is also happening globally. Places that suffered early on such as China, Italy and Spain have calmed down but Brazil, India and other countries that were spared initially are seeing large increases. The world is seeing more than 100,000 newly confirmed cases every day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The virus first landed on the U.S. coasts, carried by international travelers infected abroad. For months, the epicenter was in northeastern states. More recently, the biggest increases have been in the South and the West.

The White House is exploring the possibility that travel from Mexico may be contributing to a new wave of infections, rather than states' moves toward reopening their economies.

The notion was discussed at some length Thursday during a meeting of the administration's coronavirus task force in the White House Situation Room that focused on identifying commonalities between new outbreaks.

The CDC was deploying teams to Arizona and other hot spots to try to trace the outbreaks and contain them.

The AP analyzed data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer organization that collects coronavirus testing data in the United States. The analysis found that in 21 states as of Monday, the rolling seven-day average of new cases per capita was higher than the average seven days earlier.

And President Donald Trump said this week that he's planning to hold rallies that may draw thousands of people. He will hold them in four states -- Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas. All of them are among the states with rising cases identified in the AP analysis.

PROTESTS FALLOUT

Experts are wondering what will happen in the next week or so, in the wake of nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

The protests were outdoors, which reduces the likelihood of virus spread, and many participants have worn masks and taken other precautions. But it's a lot of people close together, chanting, singing and yelling.

"Hopefully we won't see a big spike. But those data aren't in yet," said Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association.

The U.S. as of Thursday had at least 2,022,021 confirmed cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with patients testing positive in all 50 states. As of Thursday, there have been more than 113,000 covid-19 deaths in America.

Although states have been able to confirm more new cases as testing capacity has increased from the early months of the outbreak, testing nationwide has remained short of goals set by health experts. And the numbers of where the outbreak is growing serve as a troubling reminder that the country is far from identifying new sources of infection -- let alone containing it.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. "can't shut down the economy again," even as signs of a second wave of infections emerge.

Meanwhile, the first experimental covid-19 vaccine in the U.S. is on track to begin a large study next month to see if it really can fend off the coronavirus, while hard-hit Brazil is testing a different shot from China.

Where to do crucial, late-stage testing and how many volunteers are needed to roll up their sleeves are big worries for health officials as the virus spread starts tapering off in parts of the world.

Moderna Inc. said Thursday that the vaccine it is developing with the National Institutes of Health will be tested in 30,000 people in the U.S. Some will get the real shot and some a dummy shot, as scientists carefully compare which group winds up with the most infections.

BRAZIL TESTING

With far fewer covid-19 cases in China, Sinovac Biotech turned to Brazil, the epicenter of Latin America's outbreak, for at least part of its final testing. The government of Sao Paulo announced Thursday that Sinovac will ship enough of its experimental vaccine to test in 9,000 Brazilians starting next month.

If it works, "with this vaccine we will be able to immunize millions of Brazilians," said Sao Paulo's Gov. Joao Doria.

Worldwide, about a dozen potential vaccines are in early stages of testing. The National Institutes of Health expects to help several additional shots move into those final, large-scale studies this summer, including one made by Oxford University that's also being tested in a few thousand volunteers in Brazil.

If all goes well, "there will be potential to get answers" on which vaccines work by the end of the year, Dr. John Mascola, who directs the National Institutes of Health's vaccine research center, said at a meeting of the National Academy of Medicine on Wednesday.

Vaccines train the body to recognize a virus and fight back, and specialists say it's vital to test shots made in different ways -- to increase the odds that at least one kind will work.

The vaccine made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna contains no actual virus. Those shots contain the genetic code for the aptly named "spike" protein that coats the surface of the coronavirus. The body's cells use that code to make some harmless spike protein that the immune system reacts to, ready if it later encounters the real thing. The so-called mRNA vaccine is easier to make, but it's a new and unproven technology.

In the U.S., a program called "Operation Warp Speed" aims to have 300 million doses on hand by January. Under Brazil's agreement with Sinovac, the Instituto Butantan will learn to produce the Chinese vaccine.

FALSE PRODUCT CLAIMS

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is ordering two of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the U.S. -- Amazon.com and eBay -- to stop selling unproven or unsafe disinfectants, including products falsely marketed as killing covid-19.

The Environmental Protection Agency late Wednesday issued orders to the two companies, directing them to stop selling or distributing 70 products, including sprays, lanyards and other gear sometimes touted as "preventing epidemics."

Under the EPA orders, the companies are obligated to take the products off their websites and certify that they have done so. Failure to comply with the stop-sale notices could expose the companies to civil penalties of as much as $20,288 per sale.

The EPA action is the latest move by U.S. regulators to stem the sale of masks, cleaners and other products that are falsely billed as helping safeguard people from the coronavirus.

Ashley Settle, an eBay representative, said early Thursday that the company was supportive of the EPA's "efforts to prohibit the sale of items making fraudulent health claims."

Amazon's efforts have blocked more than 6.5 million products to date, an Amazon spokesman said. The company is removing the products in question and is "taking action against the bad actors who listed them."

BIDEN PLAN

Separately, former Vice President Joe Biden, presumptive Democrat nominee for president, released a plan to restart an economy slammed by the coronavirus in a way that he says won't make Americans choose between their health and livelihoods.

"Trump has basically had a one-point plan: Open businesses," Biden said Thursday at an economic discussion in Philadelphia, where he announced a plan to reopen the economy. "It does nothing to keep workers safe, to keep businesses able to stay open, and secondly it does very little to increase consumer confidence."

If elected, Biden promised to guarantee testing and protective equipment for people called back to work, while prohibiting discrimination against elderly Americans and others at high risk of contracting the virus. He also wants to use federal funds to ensure paid leave for anyone who falls ill or cares for those who do.

He proposed a national contact-tracing workforce or "job corps" of at least 100,000 to call people who test positive, track down their contacts and get them into quarantine.

Biden also pledged a "Nationwide Pandemic Dashboard," where Americans could check the virus's spread by ZIP code.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Stobbe, Lauran Neergaard, Marcelo Silva de Sousa, Carla K. Johnson, Will Weissert, Alexandra Jaffe, Jill Colvin, Zeke Miller, Bob Christie, Paul Weber, Andrew DeMillo, Kim Chandler, Jay Reeves, Bryan Anderson and Allen G. Breed of The Associated Press; by Kim Bellware, Jacqueline Dupree and Katie Mettler of The Washington Post; and by Jennifer A. Dlouhy of Bloomberg News.

