Washington County planners OK boys ranch dormitory

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County planners on Thursday approved plans for a new dormitory building for the Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch near Morrow.

According to the county's Planning Department, the facility was initially approved as a conditional use in September 2014.

Nathan Crouch, planning administrator, said the ranch operates as an addiction treatment facility. A proposal to add two dormitories to the ranch was submitted about two years ago, Crouch said, but the work wasn't done. Crouch said the current proposal is to build two dormitory buildings, one at a time.

The dormitory buildings will have 18 student bedrooms and three bedrooms for staff members, Crouch said.

Planning staff said notices of the proposal were mailed to all property owners within 300 feet of the facility and no comments were received. The board approved the plan unanimously.

Also Thursday, the Planning Board approved plans for the Wedington Self Storage facility on 20 acres north of Wedington Drive, west of Fayetteville.

The Planning Board and the Washington County Quorum Court both approved a permit for the storage facility in December 2019.

According to information from the planning staff, the project will be built in two phases. Phase I will have six buildings with 435 storage units. Phase II will have six buildings with 439 storage units. Two retention ponds are planned for the property to control runoff from the buildings. Planning staff said the developer will need to obtain sewer service or install an approved septic system if a manager will be on site 24 hours a day.

The county mailed notices to 14 nearby property owners and received no comments on the project.

One subdivision project considered by the board Thursday, the Bridgewater Lane subdivision, did generate some concerns about the potential for building homes near Mud Creek, but was approved by the board with restrictions.

The plans for the subdivision call for six lots on a 17-acre parcel in northeastern Washington County, about a quarter-mile outside Fayetteville in the area of East Bridgewater Lane and North Oakland Zion Place.

Mud Creek intersects three of the lots and one neighbor, Colene Gaston, said she's concerned about any development that might require crossing the creek. The plans were approved with a notation that the areas on those lots west of the creek would be considered unbuildable.