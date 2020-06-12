WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Governor to speak on covid-19 response in Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will give an update at 1:30 p.m. on the response to the covid-19 pandemic.

As of Friday morning, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 10,816 cases of covid-19 and that 171 people have died.

Check back to watch live.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTEemkPirUM]