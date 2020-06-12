WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Governor to speak on covid-19 response in Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks Wednesday June 10, 2020 at the state Capitol in Little Rock during his daily corona virus briefing and announced the state will be moving into phase 2 of reopening the state. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/611governor/. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will give an update at 1:30 p.m. on the response to the covid-19 pandemic.
As of Friday morning, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 10,816 cases of covid-19 and that 171 people have died.
Check back to watch live.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTEemkPirUM]
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.