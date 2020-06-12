What it looks like

The opinion columns are full of articles concerning this effort to "defund the police." Some argue that the phrase shouldn't be taken literally, just seriously. That more money should be used for social services, less on prisons. That few people really think Americans should defund their police departments. It's just a slogan.

Maybe.

Then again, maybe we should not only listen to what some people are saying, but watch what others are doing. If you want a good example of what defunding the police would look like, you can find one. In the Great Northwest.

In Seattle, protesters calling for defunding the police have declared a six-block part of the city a Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, and folks have begun to call it the CHAZ. There is a police precinct there, but it was abandoned earlier this week after violent clashes between police and protesters.

Officers supposedly retreated from the place to "quell the violence." And how has that turned out?

Dispatches say that armed guards of a different sort have been hired to police the area while the police aren't there. And, it turns out, extortion is becoming a problem.

"We've heard, anecdotally, reports of citizens and businesses being asked to pay a fee to operate within this area," the assistant police chief of Seattle told journalists. "This is the crime of extortion. If anyone has been subjected to this, we need them to call 911."

According to Fox News, people who live within the boundaries of CHAZ, or work there, are "begging for help." And who are they begging? Uniformed,

licensed, badge-carrying cops from Seattle's police department. Unfortunately for those inside the CHAZ, police have been told to stay away, unless they are there for an emergency call.

These other unofficial but all too real armed guards have put fencing up around the zone. People have to show ID to get through checkpoints. And here some of us thought the problem was all that authority in the hands of certain uniformed types who let power go to their heads.

(NB: The protest leaders running this six-block part of the city apparently see the need for security, and armed security at that. All while "demanding" that Seattle dismantle its entire police department.)

Those running things inside say everything is going gangbusters. Coffee is free. People have sit-ins to discuss politics politely. Somebody even thought to provide garbage pickup.

CNN reported Thursday that police want to move back into the area and into their now-boarded-up precinct building. Other reports say protesters have no plans to leave. And the political leadership in Seattle, such that it is, isn't pushing things. So this autonomous zone could last a while.

The rest of us will watch this experiment. And see how long the police-free zone, and free coffee, lasts.