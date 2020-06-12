Winn talk plenty by TV analysts

Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs added to his list of former players who became first round draft picks when the Atlanta Braves chose Wake Forest left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster with the 25th pick. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas signee Masyn Winn got some special treatment by the MLB Network on Thursday night after being selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 5-10, 180-pounder from Kingwood, Texas, who pitches and plays shortstop, got to talk about himself in a brief segment on the network.

After introducing himself and saying umpires would probably hate him because he’d prefer the electronic strike zone, he talked about his mother.

“My mom, she loves baseball, she loves watching me play and I love making her happy, so whatever I can do to do that, that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” Winn said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56-styqPzqU]

“I’m just kind of like Marcus Stroman. I’m not the biggest guy on the field, but I go out there and I play hard, and I try to have fun with it.”

Analysts on both ESPN and the MLB Network said Winn could wind up playing shortstop or pitching because he’s that talented.

MLB Network’s Harold Reynolds called Winn’s repertoire electric.

“I love this kid and yes, [he’s] talented from both sides,” Reynolds said. “He’s a guy who’s going to throw mid-90s. Great power. He’s gotten bigger in size. When you watch him play and perform, his skills just jump off the chart.

“He can run. He can throw. He can hit. Yes, he’s a big-time talent. I don’t know where they’re going to end up with him at. I think he has a chance to be an everyday player. But when you watch him on the mound, he’s so electric, it’d be enticing to put him on the mound. But I’d like to see him as an every day player.”

MLB Network analyst Dan O’Dowd, a former general manager, is high on Winn.

“I think he’s a legitimate two-way player, the best in this year’s draft class,” O’Dowd said. “He plays a little out of control at shortstop. That’s going to get better in time. He has electric tools. He has an electric arm. He plays the game a little bit like Frankie Lindor with the joy. He’s a high energy guy. I don’t really know how to develop this kid. He is that talented on both sides.”

Said ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, “Maysn Winn throws it the way teams are teaching guys to throw it. It’s a four-seamer, it’s up in the zone, it’s aggressive with the right tilt. It’s big spin on the breaking ball down in the zone. He’s a really good pitcher.”

Chris Burke said Winn had “real whip” in his bat.

“Maysn Winn, on pure talent alone, that might be the most talented all-around baseball player when you talk about speed, arm strength and the ability to play both at shortstop, a premium defensive position, and potentially be a right-handed pitcher,” Burke said.

Hobbs’ 1st-rounders

Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs added to his list of former players who became first-round draft picks on Wednesday night.

The Atlanta Braves chose Wake Forest left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster with the 25th pick, making him the third first-round pick whom Hobbs has tutored.

Hobbs worked with Shuster for one year in 2018 before joining Coach Dave Van Horn’s staff at Arkansas that November.

“Pretty awesome for this kid, amazing person, worker, and pitcher. Congrats Jared,” Hobbs wrote on his Twitter account.

Shuster was 2-1 with a 3.76 ERA in four starts as a junior for the Demon Deacons this year. He struck out 43 batters and walked 4 in 26 1/3 innings.

Shuster is the second former Wake Forest pitcher coached by Hobbs who was drafted in the first round. Griffin Roberts was a Competitive Balance A selection of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018, 43rd overall.

Hobbs also coached Kyle Zimmer as a freshman pitcher at San Francisco. Zimmer was drafted fifth overall by the Kansas City Royals in 2012.

Two former Missouri first-round pitchers committed to Hobbs but never pitched for him. Tanner Houck was drafted 24th overall by the Boston Red Sox in 2017, and TJ Sikkema was drafted 38th overall by the New York Yankees during the competitive balance round last year. Hobbs was pitching coach at his alma mater Missouri for four seasons (2011-14) before taking the position at Wake Forest.

Bring it

Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper obviously found the song “Heartless” that Arkansas shortstop Casey Martin performed and posted his Twitter account in March when he wrote “Really missing Hog ball right now.”

Harper quote-Tweeted at Martin on Thursday night after the Lonoke native was drafted by the Phillies in the third round.

“Bring that to Phila[delphia] with you. Welcome to the City of Brotherly Love!” Harper wrote to Martin.

Hence-forth

Watson Chapel pitcher Markevius “Tink” Hence, an Arkansas signee, got lots of positive critiques during coverage of the draft by ESPN2 and the MLB Network.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel said of Hence, “Scouts love to project velocity when they see a loose arm like this. You saw him hit the low 90s to 95 at some events. You saw him mid 90s to 97 at other events.

“People can dream on this one. It has all the elements you want to project, but it’s a long way off.”

MLB Network analyst Jim Callis called Hence “an interesting guy,” and added he would not stick the “reliever” label on him quite yet.

“He’s not the biggest guy in the world but he can get a little bit stronger,” Callis said. “I think he makes up for his lack of size with a lot of quick-twitch athleticism and a lot of arm speed. Up to 93-95 [mph]. He’s got a hard slider. He’s got the feel for a change-up. He could have two plus pitches and a decent third pitch. He throws strikes.

“There’s a lot of premium on age in the draft these days. He’s only 17. He won’t turn 18 until August. I think that made him attractive. You still feel there’s a lot more developments and projection in his future.”

Teammates x 2?

Masyn Winn and Tink Hence played travel ball together on the Arkansas Sticks and both were committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Now Winn and Hence will likely begin their professional careers together after both were drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals within nine picks of each other in the second round Thursday.

“Masyn Winn is the best leader and teammate I’ve ever been around,” Sticks coach Chase Brewster said. “I’ve never seen anything like a kid that just wills 19 other kids to do the right thing and to win a baseball game….If he makes it to Arkansas they’ll build a statue of him in front of the stadium one day, and if he makes it to pro ball he’ll be a big leaguer before you know it.

“Tink has been with us the past three years. He’s been our ace and our guy in the 2020 class. He’s such a great kid and made a lot of memories we’ll never forget on the Sticks … If he goes to Arkansas we know he’ll have a chance to throw on Fridays.”

Calabrese chosen

Razorback signee David Calabrese, a center fielder from Maple, Ontario, Canada, moved up draft boards in the weeks leading up to the draft and was chosen by the Los Angeles Angels with the 82nd pick in the third round.

The slot value for the 5-11, 160-pounder is just over $744,000.

“He did a lot of things at the Future Stars Series last fall that really impressed on both sides of the ball,” MLB Network analyst Carlos Collazo said. “He’s fast and he’s gonna stay in center field. There’s a lot to like.

MLB Network’s Jonathan Mayo noted Calabrese was an Arkansas signee.

“If he were to go there I think the hope is that maybe he starts to fill out and look a little bit more like Andrew Benintendi, who is a smaller guy who developed power as he went through his time with the Razorbacks,” Mayo said. “Assuming he signs here, he can do that at the pro level. The Angles can afford to be patient. They can let Calebrese’s bat develop. His speed is at the top of the scale. And he can hit and he can defend. So it’s just going to be a question of adding strength and being able to impact the ball on a regular basis. I think that’s going to come in time.”

SEC! SEC!

Heston Kjerstad led the charge for the SEC, which set at least one record in the 2020 draft.

For the first time ever, a conference had three of the first five picks when the Hogs’ Kjerstad was taken No. 2 by the Orioles, followed closely by Texas A&M left-hander Asa Lacey at No. 4 by the Royals and Vanderbilt infielder Austin Martin at No. 5 by the Blue Jays.

The SEC had nine first-round selections, with the trio above joined by pick No. 6 Georgia pitcher Emerson Hancock (Mariners), No. 11 Tennessee pitcher Garett Crochet (White Sox), No. 14 Mississippi State second baseman Justin Foscue (Rangers), No. 30 Mississippi State shortstop Jordan Wesburg (Orioles), No. 31 South Carolina pitcher Carmon Mlodzinski (Pirates), and No. 36 Auburn pitcher Tanner Burns (Indians).

Windows beware

Vanderbilt Coach Tim Corbin sounded like a strong believer in Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad, who was not shocked that the junior was chosen No. 2 overall by the Baltimore Orioles.

“I don’t think it’s so surprising,” Corbin said on the MLB Network. “My first thought is that warehouse in right field in Baltimore is in trouble. They better cover up their windows because this kid has a lot of power.

“He can hit. He’s hit since his freshman year. I think if you ask Dave Van Horn, he would tell you that’s one of the best hitters to ever come through Arkansas.”