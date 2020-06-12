Young stays in control for Red

SPRINGDALE -- Drew Young was determined not to beat himself against a hard-hitting Perfect Timing Cardinal team Wednesday evening.

The right-hander from Bentonville pounded the strike zone and picked up the victory in Perfect Timing Red's 7-2 victory at Tyson Park.

Young, now a pitcher at Arkansas-Fort Smith, threw 40 of his 55 pitches for strikes. He pitched four innings and allowed two runs on five hits, and he recorded five strikeouts with no walks before Jacob Williams threw three innings of scoreless relief.

"I was working on the changeup and trying to mix up the locations," Young said. "I was using the curveball as sort of a surprise pitch to some of the guys and working on some timing to throw the batters off.

"A lot of the things I've taken from my short season at UAFS was try to execute pitches to get more strikeouts while being competitive in the zone, trying to get guys to chase pitches that they may not want to chase after."

Young already had a 4-0 lead when PT Cardinal picked up back-to-back doubles by Mason Dagely and Drew Sturgeon. He regrouped nicely against a couple of University of Arkansas players to end the inning as he won a 10-pitch battle against Matt Goodheart, getting the Arkansas standout to line out to left field, then causing Christian Franklin to foul out to end the inning.

"He's probably the best hitter I've seen in the college league as far as somebody who can cover the zone," Young said of Goodheart, who had a double in the second. "He was fighting off stuff, and I had to change my arm slot just to surprise him and get him. He's a great hitter, and you have to try to throw him off."

A two-way contributor

Ryan Stovall says he comes to the ballpark each day ready to perform in whatever role he is needed.

The Ecclesia College sophomore contributed in a couple of ways in Cardinal's loss to Red. Stovall -- a Gatesville, Texas, native -- had an RBI single and pitched 2.1 innings of relief.

"It feels amazing to have another day on the field," Stovall said. "It felt great. I just show up to the ball field, ready to play. I got the ball today, so I wanted to make the best of it."

Stovall started the game at first base, but he moved to the mound in the third after Red had scored four runs off future teammate Brett McElhamey. He allowed just two hits during his time on the mound and struck out four batters, but one of those hits was Sam Golden's solo home run in the fifth.

"I just missed that one," Stovall said. "It was supposed to be outside, but my two-seamer ran too much. It just happens. It's baseball."

Stovall drove in Cardinal's final run when his fourth-inning single off Young drove in Dalton Smith.

Adjustments on field

Nathan Lyons started Arkansas-Little Rock's season as the second baseman, but made the move to shortstop for the Trojans' final four games before the pandemic ended their season.

Shortstop appears to be the former Bentonville standout's home as he played the last two weeks there for Red.

"It's just one of those things," Lyons said. "I can play both, and I'll do what needs to be done on the field. I probably prefer second base because it's a little easier, but it's just as good to play shortstop."

Lyons, like everybody else in the Perfect Timing Collegiate League, also has to make the adjustment from the aluminum bats to wood bats. He reached on an error and scored in the third inning, then he added a seventh-inning sacrifice fly.

"It's definitely an adjustment," Lyons said. "You have to hit the ball on the sweet spot of a wood bat more, where you don't have to do it as much with a metal bat. The wood bats also affect your swing because they are more top-heavy."