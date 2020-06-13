731 cases new state high in day

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose by 731 on Friday, setting one-day records for both the total number of cases added and the number of new cases that didn't result from tests of prison inmates.

The continued acceleration in new cases comes before the start on Monday of Arkansas' second phase of easing restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the virus.

The 524 cases that were added from the state's nonincarcerated population broke a one-day record for such cases for the second day in a row and the third time in a week.

The death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Department of Health, rose by five, to 176, while the overall tally of cases increased to 11,547.

Meanwhile, the number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 topped 200 for the first time.

It rose by 16, to 203.

The number of patients who were on ventilators increased by four, to 49.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he had authorized 20 Arkansas National Guard members to "immediately be brought into active duty" to help the Health Department track down people who have had contact with those who have tested positive.

A Health Department solicitation to hire a company to provide an additional 350 contact tracers is "being accelerated," he said.

"As I look into next week, I do expect the cases to continue to increase," Hutchinson said. "I think that is natural, whenever we see the pattern that we've seen over the last week, particularly in Northwest Arkansas, I expect that to continue to increase until we can get a handle on that and reduce that spread."

He said the Health Department's 240 staff members assigned to contact tracing have been "getting it done," but "whenever you have this level of increase, it's getting stretched thin, and so I want to bring more people on."

Projections by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Public Health, provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday, predict the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals at one time peaking at more than 3,000 in October.

The number of active cases, in which a person has tested positive and has not yet recovered, was predicted to top 150,000, with 1,200 new cases added each day by the end of September.

Health Department spokesman Gavin Lesnick said it would be "premature" to comment on the forecasts.

"We need time to review these projections and make sure the appropriate Health Department officials have considered them," he said in an email.

The state's previous record for an overall increase in cases was a jump of 455 on May 21. The largest increase among noninmates had been an increase of 444 such cases on Thursday.

PRISON CASES RISE

Of the new cases that were not among prison inmates, the largest number, 220, were in Washington County, followed by Benton County, which had 91.

The number rose by 32 in Madison County, 25 in Pulaski County and 24 in Sebastian County.

At the East Arkansas Regional Unit, a prison near Brickeys in Lee County, the number of inmates who have tested positive increased by 108, to 200.

The Health Department also reported five cases among inmates at the Grimes Unit near Newport.

Cases among prison inmates are often added to the state's official count over several days, after information from laboratory reports is entered into a database.

Meanwhile, a Tyson Foods plant on Berry Street in Springdale became the poultry plant with the largest number of active cases among workers in the state, according to the Health Department.

In a news release, the company said it tested 1,102 workers at the plant last week, and 199 were found to have the virus.

Only one worker had symptoms, the company said.

Company spokesman Gary Mickelson said that worker developed symptoms during his shift and was sent home.

An additional 48 cases had been identified earlier by the Health Department or other health care providers, according to the company.

The plant is still operating, but at reduced capacity, Mickelson said.

The company said it is conducting facilitywide testing of 4,600 of its workers at 19 processing facilities and other sites in Washington and Benton counties.

"The company is taking this precautionary measure and will disclose test results, as it is doing at the Berry Street facility, as part of its efforts to help affected communities where it operates better understand the coronavirus and the protective measures that can be taken to help prevent its spread," Tyson said in the news release.

The company said it screens employees for symptoms, requires them to wear masks and has implemented "a range of social distancing measures, including physical barriers between workstations and in breakrooms."

Employees who test positive receive short-term disability pay, which Tyson increased from 60% to 90% of a worker's normal pay through June 30, for the isolation period required by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and can only return to work when they meet criteria established by the CDC and Tyson, according to the company.

WALMART CENTER AFFECTED

Workers in the poultry industry accounted for 682 of the state's 3,763 cases that were active as of Friday, according to a Health Department reports.

From Monday to Friday, the number of such workers who have tested positive, including workers who have recovered, increased by 422, to 1,353.

The cases among workers increased by 35, to 216, at Ozark Mountain Poultry in Rogers, including 134 workers who have recovered from their illness.

At a Pilgrim's Pride plant in De Queen, the number of workers who have tested positive increased by 20, to 152.

A Cargill plant in Springdale had 110 cases among workers, up from 89 on Monday.

Outside of the poultry industry, a Walmart distribution center in Bentonville was added to a Health Department list of workplaces with at least five active cases.

Seven workers there have tested positive, including one who has recovered, according to a department report.

Walmart spokesman Robyn Babbitt said the company notifies employees who had contact with an employee who tested positive "following CDC guidelines with contact tracing."

The company also screens employees for fever and other symptoms and provides them with masks and other protective gear, she said.

"The safety and health of our associates is critically important and we're going to follow all the guidelines and safety measures to help protect them and help reduce the spread of the virus," she said.

Five employees of the Springdale School District also have tested positive, according to a Health Department report.

Superintendent Jim Rollins didn't return a call seeking comment about the cases on Friday.

The number of active cases in the state on Friday was up by 470 from a day earlier. That number Friday included 144 nursing-home residents or workers and 402 prison inmates and staff members.

Of the 5,591 test results that were reported from midnight Wednesday to midnight Thursday, 395, or 7.1%, were positive, Jose Romero, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said. (The increase in the state's tally of cases represents reports that were entered into the state database as of 10 a.m. Friday.)

That positive testing percentage often changes as more results are received, however.

To ensure that enough tests are being conducted to measure the spread of the virus, the World Health Organization has recommended that governments wait until no more than 5% of tests performed come back positive over a two-week period before beginning to lift restrictions.

CDC guidelines put the number at 15% over two weeks before moving to Phase Two and 10% before going to Phase Three.

FALL PEAK FORECAST

Mark Williams, dean of the UAMS public health college, presented the projections for Arkansas coronavirus cases and hospitalizations during a "town hall" for UAMS employees on Wednesday.

In an email Friday, he said college researchers use at least four models for forecasting.

One shows the state's covid-19 hospitalizations topping 3,000 in October, including about 1,200 patients in intensive care and 900 on ventilators.

As of Friday, 2,632 of the state's 8,917 hospital beds were unused, Health Department spokesman Danyelle McNeill said.

That included 193 of the 972 beds in intensive-care units.

The state had 894 ventilators, including 572 that weren't being used.

"The forecast for October is a long range forecast and not meant to be interpreted as an exact forecast for an exact number," Williams said in an email.

"Forecasts almost four months into the future are almost always concerned with trends based on data-to-date, and should be interpreted as, 'If all conditions stay the same, we will see a steady and rapid increase in the number of cases through early October, when we will begin to see a gradual decrease.'

"Notice the, 'if all conditions stay the same.' Environmental, social, and medical factors will change during the four months between now and late September to mid-October, which will cause the forecast trend to change."

Hutchinson has sometimes cited the college's projections during his daily news conferences.

On May 26, he showed one predicting the state's cases would reach 8,500 by June 23, but said residents could keep the number below the projection by following public-health guidelines.

As it turned out, the state passed the 8,500 mark less than two weeks later, on June 5.

PRECAUTIONS URGED

The next phase of easing restrictions will allow restaurants, movie theaters, casinos and other businesses to use two-thirds of their indoor capacity, instead of one-third.

Hutchinson said Friday that he still hasn't seen evidence that loosened restrictions have contributed to the growth in new cases.

Rather, he emphasized the need for people to take precautions such as staying 6 feet away from other people while in public and wearing a face covering when that's not possible.

Wearing a mask, which is thought to help protect other people from respiratory droplets emitted by the mask-wearer, "is a common courtesy," he said.

"That is what allows us to do business, to go to school, to go to work, to live life, if we follow these guidelines," he said. "If not, we're going to continue to see cases go up for an undetermined period of time in the future."

As of Friday, 58 Arkansans with active infections, making up 2% of the state's active cases, said they had been to a restaurant in the 14 days before their diagnosis, according to a Health Department report.

Twenty-seven had been to barbershops, 47 had been to churches; 13 had been to day cares; five had been to gyms; 13 had been to hotels or motels; and 79 had been to health care providers, such as a doctor or dentist.

Romero said a recent study found that masks reduced the risk of infection even among members of "tight-knit families."

"If in that environment you can decrease transmission, you can certainly do so in public," Romero said.

Information for this article was contributed by John Moritz of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

