BEST IN THE WEST Watkins fulfilled dream by playing for Razorbacks

Amanda (Summerford) Watkins makes a throw to first base while pitching for Fayetteville High School. Watkins was a three-time all-state player and tournament MVP at Fayetteville before continuing her softball career at the University of Arkansas. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

The Prep Rally: Best in the West series will highlight the all-time best players in western Arkansas as selected by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Amanda (Summerford) Watkins realized a dream when she left Fayetteville High School and continued her athletic career at the University of Arkansas.

"I was open to other schools, but I really had my heart set on Arkansas," said Watkins, who was the only in-state player signed by the Razorbacks in 2009. "Being a local kid and getting to play for the Razorbacks was all I wanted."

Watkins attracted Arkansas' attention during a standout career at Fayetteville, where she was named all-state three times and helped the Lady Bulldogs to state championships in 2006 and 2007.

She was a dominant pitcher as a sophomore and the MVP of the Class 7A state tournament when Fayetteville beat North Little Rock 3-2 in the championship game at Bogle Field.

Fayetteville went 32-4 in 2007 with Watkins mostly in the circle.

"Amanda is one of the most decorated players in the history of the state," former Fayetteville coach Jason Shirey said.

"She was one of the hardest working and most determined kids I was ever around, including college. Her dad coached her from an early age and she never settled for being average or just good enough. I do believe she hated losing more than winning and we didn't do very much of that with her in the circle."

Fayetteville won its first state championship in 2006, a year after Bryant eliminated the Lady Bulldogs in the state semifinals. Fayetteville got its revenge with a 4-0 victory behind six shutout innings from Leah Bowerman and a three-run, inside-the-park home run by Jessica Reed.

Watkins recorded the final three outs for Fayetteville, which finished 32-3.

"Those high school years are some of the best memories of my career," said Watkins, who also played volleyball at Fayetteville. "We had a great sisterhood with those teams, no individualism. We pulled together, we all played to win, and a lot of that was thanks to coach Shirey."

Watkins continued her softball career at Arkansas, where she played from 2010-2013. She was a junior in 2012 when Arkansas went to the west coast and stunned top-seeded California 3-2 in the Berkeley, Calif., Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Cal recovered from the upset loss and beat Arkansas twice in the finals to advance to the Super Regionals.

Still, it was a notable victory for Arkansas against Cal, which finished 56-5 that season after advancing to the women's College World Series.

"Cal-Berkeley was No. 1 in the tournament at the time and we beat them on their home field," Watkins said. "We were on cloud nine for a long time."

Watkins finished her career in 2013 when Arkansas finished 36-20, including 12-10 in the SEC.

Parker is married to Dr. Parker Watkins and she stays busy these days as the office manager at Abide Chiropractic and in raising two young children. But she is still remembered as a talented player and a good teammate when she played sports.

"Amanda was an incredibly hard worker, but the thing I remember most about her was the kind of teammate she was and the way she treated others," said Fayetteville coach Sue Carpenter, who was an Arkansas assistant at the time Watkins played. "She was always ready to do whatever you asked her to do. She had an infectious personality and everyone liked being around her."