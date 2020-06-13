Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally canceled

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Motorcyclists ride Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, along Dickson Street during the 20th annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ Motorcycle Rally in Fayetteville. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the rally.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally has been canceled for the first time in its 20-year history because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The rally joins the likes of annual motorcycle events in Daytona, Fla., Austin, Texas, and others that have canceled or postponed. Executive Director Tommy Sisemore said the number of cases in Arkansas prompted the board's decision. The rally would have taken place Sept. 23-26.

"We just didn't feel like it was most appropriate to bring in people from all 50 states across the country into Northwest Arkansas," Sisemore said.

Northwest Arkansas has seen a surge in covid-19 cases over the past few weeks. Washington County had at least 1,389 cases as of Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The rally, which celebrated its 20th event in 2019, attracts thousands to the region each September. It bills itself as the largest nonprofit motorcycle rally in the nation, having raised more than $2 million cumulatively.

Susan Norton, chief of staff for Mayor Lioneld Jordan, said the city appreciates the rally organization's consideration in keeping the health and safety of the community as the top priority.

"We have all got to work together to defeat the virus, and large crowds for multiple days would certainly jeopardize our abilities for effective social distancing," she said.

The biggest disappointment is a number of charities will not benefit from the event this year, Sisemore said. Rally organizers are exploring ways people can donate online, he said.

"I would just urge everybody, if they see fit, to look at the list of charities we donate to annually, or any charity in Northwest Arkansas, and make a donation if they can allow it with their finances," he said.

The 21st event is scheduled to happen next year.