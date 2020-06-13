Cherokee casino opening

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Cherokee Casino & Hotel is expected to open by the end of the week, according to the Cherokee Nation.

Cherokee Nation Business announced opening dates for its 10 casino properties in Northeast Oklahoma last week. Operations at the casinos were suspended March 17 because of the covid-19 pandemic. The casino in West Siloam Springs is among the last wave of casinos slated to open, according to the release.

Cherokee Casino Tahlequah and Cherokee Casino Ft. Gibson were the first properties to open June 1 followed by Cherokee Casino Sallisaw on June 2, the release states.

Pending the successful implementation of CNB's responsible hospitality plan and approval from the Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission, Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs, Cherokee Casino Grove and Cherokee Casino Roland were to open Wednesday.

The remaining properties, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs, Cherokee Casino South Coffeyville and Cherokee Casino Ramona, are expected to open by the end the week, according to the release.

All properties will operate at a reduced capacity with enhanced health and safety protocols in place. Those protocols include physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, and noninvasive temperature screenings for both team members and guests. Individuals with a temperature over 100.4°F will not be permitted to enter the building, and face masks will be required by all. Guests are asked to bring their own mask, which covers the nose and mouth but not the full face.

"Over the last two months, we have worked diligently to implement industry-leading protocols that will help ensure the safety of our team members, our guests and our communities," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "We are confident in our approach and will continue to monitor conditions and recommendations from federal, state and local health authorities.

"This is the worst public health crisis we've faced in generations, and it has presented challenges to Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses like none before. We have made great progress in our fight to slow the spread of covid-19, but the work is far from done. As we begin to welcome back our guests, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to protect one another."

CNB announced a 21-page responsible hospitality plan to provide a safe environment for guests and employees May 18, which includes protocols for casino gaming, food and beverage offerings, hotel, retail, golf and live entertainment. In addition to the protocols outlined in the responsible hospitality plan, each casino floor will be closed to the public from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily to accommodate deep cleaning and sanitization, the release states.

"I couldn't be more proud of the dedication, determination and resilience demonstrated by our team members throughout this pandemic," said Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses. "Their passion for service is what built our reputation for excellence, and we share their excitement as we begin to welcome back our loyal guests. While the guest experience may be different than before, our guests will continue to receive the first-class hospitality they have come to know and love."