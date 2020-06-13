Fayetteville to resume curbside recycling pickup

Christopher Webb, with the city of Fayetteville's Recycling and Trash Collection Division, empties the last contest of a recycling bin Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Park Meadows area of Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE — Curbside recycling in the city will resume June 22.

The program halted March 23 because of concerns over the potential spread of covid-19. Residents will receive mailers notifying them service will resume and tips and guidelines on curbside recycling and recycling at the city’s dropoff sites, according to a city news release.

The city is trying to balance health and safety concerns with public demand for services, such as the curbside program, the release states. Workers will follow precautions from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to reduce the risk of spread.

Residents also can continue to use dropoff recycling locations. There are two permanent sites and three temporary sites that will remain in operation until June 29.

Permanent sites, available 24 hours a day:

• Happy Hollow at 1420 S. Happy Hollow Road

• Marion Orton at 735 W. North St.

Temporary sites:

• Boys & Girls Club at 560 N. Rupple Road

• Gary Hampton Field at 2790 N. Salem Road

• Northwest Arkansas Mall (west of J.C. Penney) at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive

Residents are encouraged to stay 6 feet apart and wear a face covering at the dropoff sites, the release states.

Proper sorting is crucial to keeping loads free from contamination so they will be accepted by recycling mills. A list of materials collected by the recycling program can be found at fayetteville-ar.gov/1986/What-Can-I-Recycle.

Additionally, two bulky waste events have been rescheduled:

• Ward 3: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20 at Butterfield Elementary, 3050 N. Old Missouri Road, and the recycling and trash facility at 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

• Ward 4: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27 at Holcomb Elementary, 2900 N. Salem Road, and the recycling and trash facility at 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road.

Bulky waste cleanup events are intended for large, bulky items that cannot fit into a resident’s trash cart. Residents who wish to drop off items are required to bring a current city water bill as verification of residency. E-waste is accepted at the Happy Hollow Road location only during bulky waste cleanups, according to the release.