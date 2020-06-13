Closing delay in 2 Italian towns probed

Leaving the Rome residence of Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday, lead prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota said the interview with Conte on his coronavirus response was carried out in “a cordial manner.” (AP/Roberto Monaldo)

ROME -- Prosecutors questioned Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday about the lack of a coronavirus lockdown on two towns in northern Italy's Lombardy region that became one of the hardest-hit areas of the country's outbreak.

Doctors and virologists have said the two-week delay in quarantining Alzano and Nembro helped allow the virus to spread in Bergamo province, which saw a 571% increase in excess deaths in March compared with the average of the previous five years.

Lead prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota questioned Conte, and the health and interior ministers, at the premier's office in Rome. She stressed that the officials were interviewed as witnesses in the investigation, not suspects.

"The hearing went on in a cordial manner and there was maximum institutional cooperation," she told reporters at the end of the session. "We leave grateful for the declarations received, and we'll go finish our job."

To date, no one has been placed under investigation and it's unclear what, if any, criminal responsibility might be assigned to public officials for decisions taken or not in the onetime epicenter of Europe's outbreak.

Among other things, the probe is looking into whether it fell to the national government in Rome, or the Lombardy regional authorities, to create a so-called "red zone" around the two towns.

After interviewing Lombardy regional officials last month, Rota said it appeared it was the national government's responsibility. But Conte's office has pointed to norms that delegate such authority to regions, and noted that other regions have instituted "red zones" on their own.

Italy registered its first domestic positive case Feb. 21 in the Lombardy province of Lodi. Ten towns in the province were immediately locked down to try to contain the spread. Alzano and Nembro registered their first positive cases two days later, on Feb. 23, but the government didn't quarantine them for two weeks until all of Lombardy was locked down March 7.

Asked if, in hindsight, he should have locked down sooner, Conte told La Stampa daily Friday that he was at peace with the decisions taken. "I acted based on science and conscience," he was quoted as saying.

On March 3, the Superior Institute of Health recommended a "red zone" around Alzano and Nembro. But in those same days, the Bergamo branch of Italy's leading business lobby, Confindustria, promoted an English-language social media campaign meant to reassure Bergamo's international industrial partners.

The #BergamoIsRunning campaign insisted the outbreak was no worse than elsewhere, that the "misleading sensation" of its high number of infections was due to aggressive testing, and that production in steel mills and other industries was unaffected.

Bergamo Mayor Giorgio Gori initially supported the campaign but now says he regrets not having locked down sooner. But he said at the time, no one knew the extent of contagion or that the virus had been circulating widely in Bergamo as early as January.

"We didn't lose five days, we lost two months," Gori told the foreign press association this week.

He noted that Italy's Health Ministry on Jan. 22 issued a circular instructing local health authorities to flag any cases of anomalous pneumonia as possible coronavirus cases that should be tested. On Jan. 27, the health ministry amended that instruction to only test pneumonia patients who had visited China or been in direct contact with someone who had.

The narrowing of criteria "restricted the field of observation and impeded Italy, Lombardy and Bergamo from recognizing that the epidemic was already here many weeks before it was officially recognized," he said.

In a separate tangent of the investigation, at least 50 families who lost loved ones to the virus have provided Bergamo prosecutors with formal legal complaints to seek clarity if there was wrongdoing in any of the cases.

Nurses belonging to NurSind union hold up signs with writing reading in Italian "We honor our fallen in the fight against COVID-19" as they stage a protest in front of the Pirelli skyscraper hosting the Lombardy Region headquarters, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The nurses demonstrated to remind authorities of the sacrifice paid by the category during the coronavirus pandemic and for better working conditions. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

From left, Laura Capella, Nicoletta Bosica, Stefano Fusco and Arianna Dalba holds pictures of their relatives, victims of COVID-19, as they stand in front of Bergamo's court, Italy, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Members of an association of relatives of COVID-19 victims filed a complaint with prosecutors seeking responsibility for the deaths of their loved ones. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)