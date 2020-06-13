Conway police chief sets exit; replacement already named

In a surprise announcement Friday morning, Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry simultaneously reported the retirement of Police Chief Jody Spradlin and the hiring of his replacement, William Tapley.

Spradlin, who has been with the department for 29 years, is retiring by the end of the month.

Tapley, chief deputy at the University of Central Arkansas Police Department, will step into his new post "sometime in July," said city spokesman Bobby Kelly.

Castleberry said Spradlin's retirement "wasn't a surprise" because the police chief had told the mayor at the first of the year that he would be leaving in July.

"He hated that with everything that's going on, that folks would think it's about everything that's going on, but ... I knew by the end of January or early February that we were going to be losing Jody," Castleberry said.

Tapley, who began his career at the Conway department nearly 24 years ago, said it was an honor to be returning to his roots.

"Chief Spradlin and former Chief A.J. Gary has set some very high standards for the department and the members of it, so I know that I have some very big shoes to fill," Tapley said. "But I'm confident with hard work and the support and efforts of the members of the Police Department that we can continue on the path that they've set for us to ensure that we provide the best services and protection to all the members of the city of Conway."

Spradlin spoke only briefly at Friday's announcement, which was broadcast on the city's YouTube channel, saying that the day "is not about me."

"Today is about bringing a man back that I trusted highly when I started out as chief at Conway PD," Spradlin said. "When the mayor asked me about William Tapley, I said: 'I don't think you can get him.' But, here we are. William Tapley loves Conway PD. He is here because he cares about Conway PD. He doesn't have to be here, but he wants to be here."

Castleberry made the decision to hire Tapley and did not take it before the City Council.

The mayor has the authority to hire department heads without the council's input, Kelly said.

Castleberry said that when he learned about Spradlin's retirement plans, he unofficially began the search by asking for recommendations from various sources. Tapley's name "kept coming up," he said.

When asked, Kelly said that Castleberry did not take paper or electronic applications for the position, but did interview two other candidates, one from within the department and one from outside.

Kelly said Castleberry would not provide the names of the other two applicants.

The city also did not supply Tapley's nor Spradlin's salaries, saying that the information was not readily available because there was no one in the Human Resources department on Friday to provide it.

Spradlin, who joined the department in 1991, was appointed as interim chief in 2015 by then-Mayor Tab Townsell when Gary resigned to become director of security and compliance for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Castleberry, in his first official act as mayor, promoted Spradlin to chief in 2017.

"It's been a good run. I've been very proud of serving with, by far, the best police department this state has. We have come a very long way and I'm very proud of our police department, especially with what's been going on the last few weeks," Spradlin said. "I tell you what, I've been broke down to tears a few times just in the way that we have handled the adversity that's been literally in front of our face. Everyone has done just an outstanding job."

Tapley began his job at UCA in 2018 where, as chief deputy, he was responsible for assisting in organizing and directing day-to-day operations of the force and ensuring compliance with laws and regulations and with UCA policies and procedures.

His salary at UCA was $75,000 a year, said UCA spokesman Amanda Hoelzeman.

"Deputy Chief William Tapley has been an incredible asset to the UCA Police Department command staff," said UCA Police Chief John Merguie. "He has served this department and campus community with unmatched professionalism and integrity. While he will certainly be missed, I know we will still have the opportunity to work closely with him in his new role as chief of the Conway PD."