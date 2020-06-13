Coronavirus cases in state climb 548; death toll rises to 177

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The number of positive tests for the coronavirus in Arkansas climbed 548 between Friday and Saturday, the second-largest one-day jump so far. Friday’s was the biggest, with 731 new cases.

The covid-19 death toll increased by one to 177, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The figures, which were provisional and subject to change, reflected the 24-hour period ending at noon Saturday, health officials said.

Before Friday, the largest one-day jump in cases had been 455 on May 21.

Of the new cases, 172 have been traced to correctional facilities, while 376 originated elsewhere.

Over the past three months, 12,095 people have tested positive for covid-19 in the Natural State. Recoveries, thus far, total 7,863. There are 4,055 active cases.

“You’ve seen that number go up fairly steadily in the recent days,” said Dr. Joel Tumlison, a Health Department physician consultant for outbreak response.

In the past week, total cases jumped from 9,101 to 12,095, an increase of roughly 33%. On average, 428 new cases were identified per day during that period.

Since May 25, the total number of cases has doubled.

No area of the state is being hit harder than Northwest Arkansas. Washington County, with 1,710 cases, leads the state. Benton County, with 1,362 cases, is second. Pulaski County, the state’s largest by population, has had 1,266 cases.

Saturday’s report showed 204 people hospitalized because of covid-19, up one from Friday. Forty-six patients were reported as being on ventilators, down three from the previous day.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 998 people have been hospitalized because of covid-19 and 162 have been on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

Through the first 12 days of June, there were 57,240 test returns tallied in Arkansas, including 5,487 on Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic, results from 193,794 tests have been reported in Arkansas. Roughly 94% of those — 181,699 — were negative.