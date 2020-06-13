Getting it straight

Pitcher Kaleb Hill from Watson Chapel was drafted in the 39th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians. The wrong person was identified as the last high school player from Arkansas to be drafted by MLB in Friday’s editions.
