Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Getting it straight

Today at 2:09 a.m.

Pitcher Kaleb Hill from Watson Chapel was drafted in the 39th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians. The wrong person was identified as the last high school player from Arkansas to be drafted by MLB in Friday’s editions.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT