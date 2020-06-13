Hispanic Women of Arkansas offering covid-19 assistance

SPRINGDALE -- The Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas, a nonprofit organization based in Springdale, has started a private relief fund for families who were not eligible for federal stimulus checks or unemployment benefits.

The fund will award grants of up to $1,000 a family for those in need.

The group will accept applications from residents of Benton and Washington counties who are not eligible for other resources. Grants awarded will be in amounts of $500, $750, or a maximum of $1,000 of assistance per household, the group's announcement said.

Those interested in applying for assistance should contact the Arkansas Hispanic Women's Organization at 479-751-9494 for help and to start the process, the announcement said.

Organization staff will assist with the application process and confirm applicants' eligibility. Eligible applications will be considered in the order they are received. Completing the group's covid-19 application for assistance does not guarantee aid.

Assistance will be available until resources are exhausted or until July 31, according to the announcement.

Applicants must be older than 18 and provide evidence they were working and lost their job, had a reduction in income and are experiencing hardship because of covid-19.

"This program encourages women who are heads of household and people from diverse groups to fill out the application," the announcement said.

No personal information will be shared with government agencies, according to the announcement. The information provided by applicants to the group will be used only to determine eligibility.

Only applications by phone will be accepted because of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

The group also is providing information about other resources available to the community on its Facebook page.