Hong Kong protesters mark 2019 clash

HONG KONG -- Thousands of people across Hong Kong sang protest songs and marched Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of a clash with police outside the semi-autonomous Chinese city's legislature.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the popular Causeway Bay and Mongkok shopping districts and in the Sha Tin shopping mall in the New Territories in the evening. In Causeway Bay, they held signs reading "Heaven will destroy the CCP," referring to the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Riot police display warning banner during a protest in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, Friday, June 12, 2020. Protesters in Hong Kong got its government to withdraw extradition legislation last year, but now they're getting a more dreaded national security law, and the message from Beijing is that protest is futile. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Riot police stood on standby as protesters shouted slogans and sang the protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong. In Mongkok and Causeway Bay, police raised a blue flag, warning that the gatherings were unlawful and force might be used to disperse the participants. Groups of protesters were detained and searched in Mongkok, and police in Causeway Bay used pepper spray and arrested a number of protesters, including pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui.

Police said a total of 35 people were arrested for a variety of offenses, including unlawful assembly and possession of weapons.

The protesters were commemorating a demonstration last year in which tens of thousands of protesters surrounded the legislative building, delaying the start of debate on an extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Italy holds 10 Nigerians in trafficking

ROME -- Italian police have detained 10 Nigerians accused of running a human trafficking ring that reportedly used voodoo rituals and promises of jobs to lure migrants to Italy, where they were put to work as prostitutes.

Police in Catania, Sicily, said the victims, including some minors, paid as much as $28,000 each to make the dangerous journey from Nigeria to Libya and then across the Mediterranean Sea to Italy.

Before leaving Nigeria, they were subject to a ritual that involved taking an oath to not speak out or flee, and to pay back the cost of getting to Europe, police said in a statement.

Police in Italy estimated that based on money transfers traced during the investigation the suspected traffickers made upward of about $1.4 million. The suspects include five men and five women, with four more people sought.

The suspects are facing possible charges of criminal association with the aim of trafficking, aiding and abetting illegal immigration, and exploitation by prostitution. Police say an aggravating charge is the transnational aspect of the crime and that the women were psychologically threatened through the voodoo ritual.

Lebanon to inject cash to buoy currency

BEIRUT -- Lebanon's money changers said the country's central bank agreed Friday to inject fresh dollars into the market to prop up the national currency after a night of protests spurred by the plunging of the Lebanese pound.

The protests, which degenerated into attacks on several bank branches, and the tumbling of the currency prompted an emergency Cabinet meeting Friday.

Despite previous efforts to control the currency depreciation, the Lebanese pound sold for more than 6,000 to the dollar Thursday on the black market, down from 4,000 in recent days. The pound had maintained a fixed rate of 1,500 to the dollar for nearly 30 years.

Mahmoud Halawa, head of the money changers union, said the central bank governor promised to inject a sufficient amount of dollars into the market for importers and regular citizens. Security forces would also crack down on the black market or any money changers selling above a set rate of 3,940 to the dollar, Halawa said.

It was not clear whether there are enough dollars available to stop the local currency depreciation. Halawa said fresh dollars would mostly come from money transfer bureaus.

Protesters poured into the streets Thursday over the rising dollar price in a country dependent on imports and where people have for years used the dollar and the local currency interchangeably.

Bomb at Afghan mosque kills 4 people

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A bomb exploded Friday inside a mosque in western Kabul, killing at least four people, including the prayer leader, and wounding eight, an Afghan government official said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the bomb had been placed inside the mosque but had no additional details. Police cordoned off the area, and helped move the wounded to ambulances and nearby hospitals.

No one took immediate responsibility but a mosque attack earlier this month was claimed by the Islamic State group's affiliate. The Taliban issued a statement condemning the attack and calling the death of the prayer leader a "great crime."

Azizullah Mofleh Frotan was among the city's more prominent prayer leaders.

The United States blamed the ISIS affiliate for a horrific attack last month on a maternity hospital in Kabul that killed 24 people, including two infants and several new mothers. The hospital was in the city's Shiite-dominated area of Dasht-e-Barchi.